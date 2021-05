The ruling Disus Cypruss party falls to historically low levels in elections

The center-right Disy Party of Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades recorded its worst results in parliamentary elections in 40 years as voters eradicated their frustration with the government’s treatment of the country’s “golden passport” program. With the presidential election expected in 2023, support for Disy fell between 24% and 28% compared to 30.7% in the last vote in 2016, according to initial forecasts by public broadcaster RIK. The main opposition Akel communist party was seen to win between 23% and 27% of the vote, with Diko centered, projected to come in third, the far-right Elam fourth, the Socialist Edek fifth and the Greens sixth. While the results of the vote have no direct impact on the government given the Cypriot presidential system, it will now be even more difficult for Anastasiades to pass legislation without the support of smaller parties. The citizenship scandal for sale is heating up as the EU threatens the costumes Although voters have given credit to the relatively well-managed government of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences, “the election process was dominated by corruption scandals and the aftermath of the controversial investment passport program,” said Alexander Apostolides, a researcher at Europe University. Cyprus. Former Cypriot Parliament Speaker Demetris Syllouris resigned in October after an Al Jazeera report captured him on video offering to help a Chinese businessman with a criminal record to obtain citizenship. Jho Low, a Malaysian linked to the $ 1 billion scandal, was also among the beneficiaries of the program offering citizenship to foreign investors. Cyprus completed the program on November 1st. In January, Anastasiades was only able to secure the support of lawmakers for his 2021 government budget after a second vote amid ongoing squabbles over the passport program. “Legislative reform will be even more difficult in the new parliament, which has serious ramifications for implementing reforms to absorb European Union funds to combat the effects of the pandemic,” Apostolides said. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

