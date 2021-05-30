International
Tens of thousands of people did not need to die in the second wave
Sir Keir Starmer has said tens of thousands of deaths from coronaviruses during the second wave of the UK were avoidable.
The Labor leader blasted the Conservatives as too busy covering their backs to deal with the Indian version of Covid-19.
In a dramatic change of tone from a relatively supportive attitude towards governments dealing with the pandemic, Sir Keir claimed that mistakes are being repeated as ministers ponder whether they will be fully unblocked on June 21st.
His intervention follows the explosive testimony of Dominic Cummings about the treatment of the crisis by the Prime Ministers and comes amid harsh criticism of governments’ border policy.
Writing in spotter, Sir Keir said Johnsons’ reluctance to impose a second blockade in the fall of last year meant avoidable and unforgivable deaths in the second wave of the virus when he noted that two-thirds of the deaths occurred.
The first wave faced an unprecedented crisis, he said.
Making decisions was definitely difficult. Mistakes were inevitable. And the British public understands this.
But by the summer, we knew a lot more about the virus.
The Prime Minister was warned to prepare for a second wave. He did not. And over twice as many people died in the second wave than in the first.
Sir Keir had called for a switch block earlier in the fall, something Mr Cummings also reportedly supported, but which seemed to be relatively ineffective when implemented in Wales.
Mr Cummings, the former chief adviser to the prime minister, told lawmakers on Wednesday that tens of thousands had died unnecessarily due to the pandemic treatment by governments and accused Mr Cummings. Johnson and health secretary Matt Hancock as disabled.
Sir Keir said the situation in the care homes had been a betrayal, adding: We can never know if Boris Johnson said Covid was only killing 80-year-olds when he delayed a second block.
What we do know is that the man in charge of keeping them safe showed a heartless disrespect to our seniors as he overlooked the incompetence of his Secretary of Health.
On UK border policy, which has been blamed for the arrival of the now-dominant Indian strain of the virus, Labor leader added: Weak, slow decisions on border policy allow the Indian variant to take over.
Lack of self-isolation support and confusing local guidance failed to contain it.
We all want to unlock June 21st, but the single biggest threat to this is the incompetence of governments.
He called Mr Johnsons committed a leadership failure and stressed the failure to regulate support for contact tracking and self-isolation, as well as UK border policy and blocking delays as avoidable issues.
The government insists it did everything it could to avoid unnecessary deaths, with an investigation into the crisis emerging.
Nearly 128,000 people have died in the UK since the start of the blast, while more than 152,000 people had Covid-19 registered on their death certificate in the country.
