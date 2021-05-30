British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he wants a deal with G7 on vaccine passports

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is looking at the G7 to reach an agreement on the implementation of vaccine passports and to start discussions on a global pandemic preparedness treaty at next month’s meeting in the UK.

“We need to have agreements on issues such as vaccine passports, COVID status certification and the rest,” Johnson told political correspondent CBC News chief Rosemary Barton in an exclusive Canadian interview broadcast today.

“There has to be some sort of agreement, then, at G7 level, to start, on how travel and passports will work ahead.”

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said it is too early to discuss reopening the country’s international travel, a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister following Thursday’s virtual meeting between the prime ministers and Trudeau said discussions on the issue have begun.

“A broad consensus emerged from the discussion among top ministers on collaborative efforts to develop a test of vaccine credentials to enable sound travel based on sound principles, including respect for provincial and territorial jurisdiction and the privacy of health information.” “said the statement.

Provinces need to find a way to work with the federal government on this issue because immunization records are stored at the provincial level, while international borders and the issuance of passports fall under federal jurisdiction.

Johnson said he sees a vaccine certification regime, or vaccine passport, as just one part of an international pandemic preparedness treaty that would set out ways to deal with the next pandemic.

“If you look at what happened in the world in 2020, it was a terrible year for humanity and it was a terrible year for the international system,” Johnson told Rosemary Barton Direct.

“It was a terrible year for believers in global cooperation because the world just became Balkanized and everyone was, it was run for your life. “Everyone depended on their own PPE stockpiles of protective equipment.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton from 10 Downing Street in London, May 28, 2021. (Adrian Di Virgilio / CBC)

Johnson said countries around the world found it difficult to share medicines and vaccines, national approaches to quarantine and blockades changed dramatically, and global supply chains for essential goods were disrupted.

“We need to have rules so that there are no supply disruptions across borders, so that we have secure supply chains for the things we depend on in the future,” Johnson added.

Johnson alsosaid is critical to ensuring that overdoses of vaccines ordered from developed countries like Canada and the UK are shared with income countries as soon as possible.

“No one is safe until everyone is safe,” he said. “What we want the G7 to try to accept is that instead of vaccinating the whole world by 2024 or 2025, which is what we would achieve on the current calendar, we should do it at the end of the year. next, by 2022. “

The scientific advice we have is that [Oxford-AstraZenecais]a very, very valuable dose and its benefits are very considerable. – Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Johnson said his government reached an agreement with Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufacturers to ensure doses are shared with the world at cost.

Noting that his government has set aside about $ 1 billion in the COVAX initiative, Johnson said he will work with the G7 and Canada to ensure COVAX is fully funded and its vaccine distribution efforts accelerated.

COVAX is a global vaccine-sharing initiative, jointly coordinated by the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

The program raises funds from the richest countries to buy vaccines for those countries and to ensure that low- and middle-income countries have access to vaccines as well.

The federal government bought COVAX for $ 440 million in September and committed an additional $ 75 million in February. Half of the original $ 440 million provided for Canadians, while the other half went to providing doses to 92 countries in need of vaccine assistance.

Oxford-AstraZeneca

Almost all doses distributed by COVAX are of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been associated with a rare but potentially fatal blood clot. In Canada, provinces have banned the administration of the vaccine as a first dose, but Johnson said he is not concerned about their safety.

“I will rely fully on our medical health authorities, regulatory authorities,” he said. “They look at these things very carefully. They take a very careful approach, very precautionary and they have made us laugh. And we think the benefits for most people lie in vaccination.”

Johnson said that regardless of the position the UK has taken regarding the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Canadians should follow the medical and scientific advice provided by Canadian officials.

“But the scientific advice we have is that it is a very, very valuable dose and its benefits are very significant,” he said.