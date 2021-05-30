Vietnam, Covid Surge Coping and New Variant, tightens restrictions





Vietnam, which is facing the worst outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, announced new restrictions on its largest city on Sunday, a day after its health minister said a very dangerous new variant of the coronavirus was discovered on site. New demands for social distancing will be put in place in Ho Chi Minh City, once known as Saigon, which has a population of about nine million, roughly twice that of the capital, Hanoi. Restrictions include a limit of five people in public meetings, state newspaper Tuoi Tre reported. A church in Ho Chi Minh City is at the center of a group that includes at least 126 cases, according to state-run news media. City officials said residents should maintain a strict social distance of at least six meters and stay home if it is not absolutely necessary, especially if they are over 60, Tuoi Tre reported. She said the restrictions would take effect at midnight. Until recently, Vietnam, a country of about 97 million people, had had tremendous success in virus content. Last year, he never reported more than 50 new cases in a single day. By the end of April, it had reported less than 3,000 cases and only 35 deaths.

But since then, the workload has more than doubled, at nearly 7,000, and its death toll has risen to 47. The coronavirus has now spread to at least 30 of the countries’ municipalities and provinces. The Vietnam discovery for a new variant was reported at a government meeting Saturday by Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long. He said there were features of variants first identified in India and Britain, according to Reuters, which obtained a recording of the meeting. That the young man is an Indian variant with mutations originally belonging to the UK variant is very dangerous, Mr. Long said. He said laboratory tests showed the variant was repeated very quickly, which he said could potentially explain the increase in cases in Vietnam. But it was not immediately clear how much was understood about the variant if it replicates rapidly under normal conditions as it does in the laboratory, what specific mutations it has, and how widespread it may be. Viruses are constantly mutating, but most mutations diminish. Mr Long said the government would release data about him soon. Prior to Sunday, Vietnam had already imposed a wide range of restrictions on areas where explosions had occurred, including the closure of restaurants, bars, clubs, parks and spas. He also imposed a nationwide ban on religious gatherings.

Other Southeast Asian countries are also battling their worst pandemic outbreaks, including Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia, which on Saturday reported its fifth consecutive daily record of more than 9,000 new cases. Taiwan, another success story from last year, is also suffering the worst explosion. All five governments are trying to step up their vaccination efforts. Health experts have said that the slow rate of inoculation in most parts of the world poses a risk that new variants that are more deadly and more easily transmitted will continue to emerge. Chau Doan contributed to the report.

