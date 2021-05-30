



The PSNI is investigating a report of a road traffic crash in Ballygawley during the early hours of today (Sunday 30 May) and is calling for witnesses. Around 1.45am, it was reported that a collision had occurred on the Main Road including a vehicle which collided with a number of pedestrians.

Inspector Knipe said: “Officers responded and attended the scene where it was established that three men had suffered injuries as a result of the incident, one of whom remains in hospital this afternoon, undergoing treatment. We have arrested a man, 21 years old, on suspicion of traffic violation and he remains in custody, assisting in the investigation. As our investigations continue, I am calling on anyone who has seen the incident, or who may have captured camera footage, or cell phone, to get in touch with us. “I would also call on anyone who may have suffered an injury as a result of this incident, but who has not yet spoken to our officers, to call us at 101, citing reference number 335 of 30/05/ 231. “ A report can also be made using our non-emergency reporting form through http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 oronlineat http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ Get quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep the comfort of your home up to date with a digital subscription.

