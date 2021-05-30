Royal Caribbean International Repair International Breakdown: Ship by Ship – Cruise Industry News

Connect with us

Royal Caribbean International will have service ships in the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and Asia this summer, with more ships to return to service soon.

Meanwhile, the other ships will return in a scalable manner throughout the rest of 2021, according to the published placement and website of the line.

Sea Adventure
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: June 12, 2021
Homeport: Nassau
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Perfect day at CocoCay, Cozumel and Grand Bahama Island

The allure of the seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Nassau, Falmouth, Labadee and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Hymn of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: July 7, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Departure from the Ocean

The splendor of the seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Key West, Belize City, Cozumel and George Town

The magic of the seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,250
Date: July 10, 2021
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 5 nights
Itineraries: Royal Naval Dockyard

Sea explorer
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: 5 July 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 4 nights
Itineraries: Cozumel

Freedom of the seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Cape of Freedom
Length: 5 nights
Itineraries: Royal Naval Dockyard

The Majesty of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: December 5, 2021
Homeport: Bridgetown
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Scarborough, Port of Spain, St. Georges, Fort de France, Rosseau and Castries

Harmony of the seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Naples

Independence of the seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 11, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 6 nights
Itineraries: Labadee, Falmouth and George Town

The jewel of the seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 10, 2021
Homeport: Limasol
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Piraeus, Mykonos, Santorini, Chania and Rhodes

Freedom of the seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Roatn, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Marine of the seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Sea navigator
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Oasis of the seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Cape of Freedom
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau

Odyssey of the seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: November 15, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Perfect day at CocoCay and Labadee

The ovation of the seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: 13 August 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Inside Passage (cruise), Juneau, Skagway, Sitka and Dawes Glacier (cruise)

Quantum of the seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since December 1, 2020
Homeport: Singapore
Length: 3 and 4 nights
Itinerary: Sea days only

Radiation of the seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: October 24, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Labadee and Key West

Rhapsody of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Ravenna
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Split

Serenade of the seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 19, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Sitka, Icy Strait Point, Dawes Glacier (cruise), Juneau and Ketchikan

Spectrum of the seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: 30 July 2021 *
Homeport: Hong Kong
Length: 2 nights
Itinerary: Sea days only

* Designed

Symphony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya, Roatn, Cozumel and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Vision of the seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: 5 September 2021
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Saint Maarten, Aruba, Bonaire and Curaao

Voyager in the seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: June 3, 2021
Homeport: Tianjin
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Fukuoka and Nagasaki

The miracle of the seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,448
Date: 26 March 2022
Homeport: Tianjin
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Fukuoka and Kumamoto

