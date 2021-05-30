Rmy Daillet, wanted in Mia case, arrested in Malaysia







Rmy Daillet, the figure of a conspiracy movement, is suspected of having contributed to the organization ofkidnapping little Mia in April, was arrested on Saturday in Malaysia where he lives, we learned on Sunday from sources familiar with the matter. Rmy Daillet, who was under shot on an international arrest warrant, was arrested by Malaysian police, added one of the sources familiar with the case.

The man, who had been staying in Malaysia for several years in an irregular situation, was arrested by Malaysian police on the basis of his irregular stay, according to a source familiar with the matter. He could now be deported to France by Malaysian authorities for illegal residence in their home country, or extradited if the authorities carry out the international arrest warrant, knowing that the deportation procedure is much faster.

“Our organization returns abducted children to their parents”

In a video posted online after Mia’s abduction, Rmy Daillet tried to defend himself for his role in the matter. Without mentioning Mia by name, he dismissed the term abduction. “The big press tries to discredit us as much as possible by accusing me, for example, of promoting kidnappings,” he said in this rather isolated 5-minute video. Our organization, free, resilient, returns children abducted by the State to their parents, at their request. So there is absolutely no kidnapping.

As part of the Mia case, six men and the girl’s mother, close to the anti-system movement and conspirators, were charged and placed in custody.

Support a professional editorial staff serving Brittany and Bretons: subscribe from 1 per month.

subscribe