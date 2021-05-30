International
Sonu Sood postman shows up at a sheep shop, the actor tweeted ‘Can I help him open something vegetarian?’ | Entertainment News
- Sonu Sood wants to help with a ‘vegetarian’ shop for a man who sells mutton and has the actor poster in his shop.
Published May 30, 2021 10:19 PM STI
Actor Sonu Sood, who has been helping the needy since the outbreak of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic last year, has responded to news that a sheep shop has opened in his name. The actor previously had babies and streets named after him.
Sonu wrote on Twitter, “I’m a vegetarian .. N sheep shop in my name? Can I help him open something vegetarian.” He also shared a news video showing a brief overview of the sheep shop. The store also has a large poster of Sonu.
However, Sonu fans insisted it was a gesture of gratitude from the store owner to him. One wrote, “Bhai, the Shop seller is selling mutton at 650 gr per kg, where the price is about 700 per kg, and he has decided to transfer 50 per kg to your foundation, to tell you that we are all with you and we support you .. good decision kannaya #Telangana #Karimnagar. “
Another commented, “This is his way of showing gratitude to you, you have become an embodiment of humanity in this pandemic, may God bless his most chosen blessings upon you always.” A fan also wrote, “Misunderstanding sonu sir, that shop is not your name. A seller who sells mutton for 50 rs less, where the price of 700 per kg and 50rs he transfers to your foundation reaches 100,000 loss and does not bother losing it. and does not support you.
The second wave of coronavirus has infected numerous people and the number of cases with Covid-19 in the country has increased rapidly. Sonu has arranged hospital beds, oxygen supplies and medicines for many people.
