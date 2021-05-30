The governor of Iran’s central bank resigned after running for president

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) – After months of debate, Texas lawmakers are poised to pass a series of measures in response to deadly short cuts. However, those bills, critics say, do little to fix the fundamental issues that make the energy grid of states so vulnerable. While pending legislation will take steps, including imposing electrical installations and some piping to better prepare for the cold, bills will do nothing to guarantee that the state has sufficient generating capacity at all times. Nor would they force the Texass network to connect with neighboring states so they could secure backups. The result is that Texas will continue to have the most isolated and least regulated power grid in the U.S., relying heavily on market forces to keep the lights on for its 29 million residents. Analysts and others warn that it makes the state exposed to another catastrophe. They are leaving a potential for another catastrophe in the future by not setting a clear set of reliability requirements, said Toby Shea, vice president and senior credit officer at Moodys Investors Service, in an interview. It is not clear that the market on its own would be concerned by ensuring that resources will be there. Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled legislature defend their approach. In addition to forcing power plants and other infrastructure to become obsolete, the bills they send to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, also a Republican, include measures that would require network operators’ board members to reside in the state, increase the number of seats. in the state services commission and order better inter-agency coordination during emergencies. Abbott has already signed a bill to protect consumers from exposure to wholesale electricity prices. There was no need for regulation of the entire electricity market, said Kelly Hancock, a Republican state senator who worked on most of the legislation. We acknowledge that we have a unique market, Hancock said in a telephone interview. We have very affordable energy, at low cost. We just need to make sure we address the issues that occurred when each circuit froze. I think we can do it in our current market structure. The freeze threw millions of Texans into the dark for the best part of a week, shutting off water supplies and household ovens. Texas authorities put the death toll at 151, but an analysis of excessive fatality data by Buzzfeed concluded it was more than four times higher. The Texas Legislative Session ends Monday, and the Senate and House of Representatives meet each other year. That means Texans will be exposed to two winter seasons before another chance arises to pass changes. Reserve Energy In most of the US, grid operators ensure that they have sufficient reserve capacity by paying a certain number of power plants to stay idle, in case it is ever needed. This reduces the chances of outages. But this increases costs for consumers. Texas does not have such a system. The idea there is that the market provides all the necessary incentives for the power plants to be ready so that they can take advantage of rising prices if supply is tight. This usually happens in the summer. The deep freeze, however, caught the generators by surprise, hitting at a time when many were in a state of maintenance. As it cooled, people created their own heat. The demand for electricity increased greatly and there were not enough producers to meet the need. Many of the power plants that were on the internet froze. So did natural gas wells and pipelines, leaving low-fuel generators. Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway Inc. offered a $ 8.3 billion proposal to lawmakers that called for the construction of 10 gigawatts of gas plants and the storage of emergency gas as a way to ensure Texas had sufficient reserves. Starwood Energy, a power plant developer, offered a similar plan. Read more: Buffetts Berkshire Floats $ 8.3 billion adjustments for Texas Grid Lawmakers rejected both ideas, saying they would undermine the unregulated structure of the states’ energy market. The proposals also drew opposition from major producers and competing energy producers. Texas has long been the only state in the continental US with a power grid that is almost entirely separate from its neighbors. Increasing ties with Louisiana, Oklahoma or other neighboring states would allow Texas to bring in extra power when needed – but it would also bring increased federal oversight. Lawmakers never seriously debated the issue. After all, none of the proposed legislation does anything to prevent another energy crisis like the one that hit Texas in February, said Ed Hirs, an energy member at the University of Houston. These are short-term gang aids that do not address the biggest problem of the Texas electricity market, he said. Even bills requiring power plants, pipelines and gas wells to obsolete did not go that far, critics said. They claim the proposed fines ($ 5,000 a day for most violations) are not high enough to implement the changes and say there are no mandates mandated for energy companies to meet. The bill will prompt some to invest in measures to protect against extreme temperatures, said Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas. But gaps and poor fines will cause many gas wells and power plants to do nothing.