Chief of PNP open to independent investigation





LT General Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, Chief of the Philippine National Police The Philippine National Police (PNP) is open to conducting an investigation into the murder of a former peace consultant in Iloilo. PNP chief General Guillermo Eleazar said the Internal Service of the police force has opened an investigation into the killing of Reynaldo Bocala by police last Friday. “If they want an independent investigation, so be it. The PNP is open to any of them,” Eleazar said in a statement. The Karapatan human rights group called for an independent investigation into the incident. She said Bocala should have been protected under the Joint Agreement on Security and Immunity Guarantee (Jasig), which is usually invoked during peace negotiations to ensure the safety of consultants. Eleazar explained that the PNP Internal Affairs Service had been directed to conduct its investigation to determine if there were any losses on the part of the police officers who served the arrest warrants in Bocala. Police reported that Bocala “resisted arrest and fired at police officers” when authorities tried to serve arrest warrants issued by various courts. Bocala’s companion, Willy Epago, also died of resistance to arrest. Bocala is the husband of Maria Concepcion “Concha” Araneta-Bocala, another National Democratic Front (NDF) consultant who had previously been listed by the Anti-Terrorism Council as a “terrorist”. The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) condemned the incident and vowed to punish those behind the deaths of Bocala and Epago. Eleazar said Jasig could not be used in this situation because there are no peace negotiations between the government and the communist side. “This guarantee [Jasig] “Immunity from arrest is an act of trust and confidence-building measure in peace negotiations between the government and the CPP-NPA-NDF,” the PNP chief noted. Eleazar maintained the legitimacy of Operation Iloilo, denying allegations that firearms found on Bocala’s property had been placed. “Bocala and his friend resisted,” Eleazar said. “Our operators can not just stand there and not defend themselves.” He also cited an “initial report” saying Bocala and Epago were “aggressive” towards police operatives.

