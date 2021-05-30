High street prepares for store closure ‘tsunami’ when landlords return power to evict over unpaid rent





A tsunami of store closures can hit highways and shopping malls during the summer if commercial owners do not allow businesses enough time to get up on their feet. Two-thirds of retailers say owners have been told they may face legal action once the eviction ban and debt collection from commercial tenants is lifted. The moratorium set near the start of the pandemic that does not allow commercial owners to evict tenants who cannot pay their rent due to Covid-19 will end on June 30, opening thousands of UK retailers for legal action . The freshest franchises and the sharpest analysis, cured for your box Nearly one-third (30 percent) of retailers surveyed said they had already faced District Court Judgments by commercial owners, while a total of 80 percent said they had been given less than a year to pay. arrears of rent arrears during the pandemic, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC). < class=""> Read more Highly re-imagined road: Bold plans for Stockton-on-Tees can form a plan for city centers across the UK With all but the essential retailers closing for extended periods over the past 14 months, many businesses have accumulated debts that have just begun to pay off. Total rental debt for retailers across the UK currently stands at 2.9 billion, with that figure expected to rise, the BRC said. Thousands of stores whose owners aggressively pursue payment may be forced to leave the business as a result, the body warned. Many retailers have taken a hit on the pandemic, but they are now back on their feet and playing their part in reviving the economy, said Helen Dickinson, BRC chief executive. Unpaid rents accumulated during the pandemic, when most stores closed, are a 2.9 billion ball and chain that hinders growth and investment and could result in a closure tsunami, she said. Ms. Dickinson called on the Government to provide the rent debts created during the pandemic, which she said would give sellers room to breathe as they create cash flow and cash flow. However, the owners have argued that normal market conditions should be restored. Commenting recently on the upcoming changes, Melanie Leech, chief executive of the British Property Federation, said: “Nowhere else in the world has the property industry been subject to such punitive measures by a government. The moratoriums must end and normal market conditions must return. The future of our city centers depends on this. < class=""> Read more John Lewis Closures: Aberdeen, Peterborough, Sheffield and more to close 1,465 dependent jobs She added: Property owners want to continue to support those tenants in real disaster, and we will work with the Government if necessary to provide additional insurance for a minority of tenants who have not reached an agreement with their property owner. how their debts will be handled.

