



Discussions between Egypt and the owners of the giant container ship that were stuck in the Suez Canal are moving in a “positive direction”, a canal official said on Sunday as both sides work to avoid a continuing deadlock in court. Based in Tokyo Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., owner of the 400-meter-long Ever Given, “showed good intentions and appreciation for the Egyptian role” in rescuing the ship, Khaled Abu Bakr, Adviser to the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority told reporters in the city of Ismailia. “I think in the coming days or weeks, we may be witnessing developments related to direct negotiations,” Abu Bakr said. The comments come a day after an Egyptian court adjourned a scheduled hearing to give both parties time to reach a settlement on an issue in which the SCA had originally sought $ 916 million in compensation. Read also: Egypt offers to cut compensation claim for canal blockade The Panamanian-flagged ship is currently being held in the Bitter Great Lake and is not allowed to leave by court order. Ever Given had been stuck in the vital aqueduct for almost a week on Mars, forcing it shutdown and in maritime transport markets. Both parties have been bargaining for compensation since Ever Given was published. SCA has reduced the amount it is seeking to $ 550 million – a figure that ship insurers say is still too high. The authority will present a revised estimate of the cost of rescuing the ship during the next court hearing on June 20, Nabil Zidan, the lawyer representing SCA, told reporters Sunday. Other highlights from the press conference: Records from the ship’s black box showed it was moving toward the right bank of the canal and the captain sought to redirect it in the middle of the lane, said Sayed Sheashaa, SCA’s chief investigator.

The captain issued eight orders within 12 minutes, but the ship was slow to respond because of its size.

The captain then abruptly increased his speed in an attempt to steer him in the middle of the lane; he lost control and the ship was blocked, Sheashaa said. About 50 ships a day pass through the canal, which could shorten a voyage between Europe and Asia by two weeks. (Reconstructs and updates with details) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

