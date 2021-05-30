International
There is no need to apologize to the people of Goa: TN Minister Thiaga Rajan
Tamil Finance Minister Nadu Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Sunday said there was no need to apologize to the people of Goa as he has done no harm to them.
In fact, his party and government always stood for the rights of state governments including Goa and this was also reflected in the GST meeting, he said.
A day after Goa’s Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho requested his request for preferential treatment for smaller states like Goa in terminating compensation was opposed at the GST Council meeting on 28 May by Thiaga Ryan and that he should apologizing to the people of the people, the TN Minister came up with a rebuttal.
“I do not need to apologize to the people of Goa because I have done you no harm. In fact, I have strongly supported the rights of your state government. “I do not ask or expect any thanks for this as my position was dictated by my principles of strengthening the rights of states and federalism with extended devolution,” he said in a statement.
Tamil Nadu Minister claimed that Godinho’s claim that he was insulting the Goa people was an unfounded lie.
In his statement, posted on his twitter account, Thiaga Rajan, a former investment banker, said he was reluctant to get into the details of the nearly eight-hour discussion of the GST meeting to maintain confidentiality.
“But, I will say the right minimum to set the record straight.” Every statement he made at that meeting was fully in line with two principles.
One was that the GST Council’s “one state one vote” model was fundamentally unfair and that stance is in line with the principle of proportional representation and the Constitution, he said.
The other was advocating local self-government as the logical extension of his party’s core principle of self-respect and self-determination.
“As such we are always for the rights of states and a truly federal model of government that distributes powers from the union government to the lowest practical level.”
Even when this principle resulted in the loss of potential future revenue for Tamil Nadu, the state again supported other state governments including Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Goa in those meetings.
The background to this can be traced to Thiaga Rajan’s tweet on May 29, in which he said, “CM @mkstalin directed TN’s vote to keep ENA (Extra Neutral Alcohol) out of GST, even though it was a net importer that would “earned Income from inclusion. The CPD stands for Federalism and the Rights of States.”
Also, Tamil Nadu fully supported Sikkim’s right to place a special cut within its borders to raise funds to fight the pandemic and by extending the right of any state, large or small, to do so.
“There was no agenda item regarding Goa’s intention to give any breaks, so I just could not have voted at all for an agenda item that did not exist, let alone vote against it.”
The TN minister also criticized Godinho, saying he was against lowering GST in COVID-related medicines and vaccines from five percent to zero percent for humanitarian reasons.
The Goa minister was very “repetitive” at the meeting, Thiaga Rajan claimed.
Godinho had said he and Thiaga Ryan had clashed over state compensation during the GST meeting and demanded the latter apologize for ‘insulting’ the Goa people.
