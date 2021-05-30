Veteran CPM leader, women’s rights activist and Dalit Mythili Sivaraman dies of Covid





Veteran CPI (M) leader Mythili Sivaraman, known for co-founding the All India Democratic Women’s Association, died in Chennai while undergoing treatment for Covid-19. Sivaraman, 81, was a research assistant at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations between 1966 – 1968. She then returned to India and actively participated in events coordinated by the Center for Indian Trade Unions and also became a prominent activist. for women’s rights. She played a key role in bringing to light the horrors of the 1968 Keezhvenmani massacre, in which 44 members of the Dalit community, including children, were killed for leading a strike demanding higher wages. Sivaraman was helpful in publishing the Vachathi case, which involved the destruction of properties belonging to a tribal community and mass rapes. Sivaraman was a research assistant at India Permanent Mission to the United Nations between 1966 and 1968. (Photo: India Today / Pramod Madhav) On June 20, 1992, 155 forest personnel, six revenue department officials, and 108 police officers entered a tribal village in Vachathi seeking information about Veerappan, the infamous sandalwood smugglers. The team looted the village, killed cattle, attacked several villagers and 18 women were raped. Several activists, including Sivaraman, worked hard to uncover the truth after the incident. On September 29, 2011, a special court convicted all 269 defendants. 54 had died during the probationary period and 215 others were sent to prison. Tamil Nadu Prime Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences and stated that the Sivaramans crossing is a great loss for women’s rights activism, praising her for her efforts to uncover the Keezhvenmani massacre. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled her death, saying Sivaraman fought fiercely for the liberation of women and the rights of Dalits and marginalized. The left-wing leader also recalled her significant contributions as an AIDWA leader, CITU activist and CPI (M) member, and stated that her passing is a major loss for progressive movements in the country.

