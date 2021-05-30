Connect with us

International

Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Published

22 seconds ago

on

By


Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all Eastern times): 1:22 pm Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting seven new COVID-19 cases today. Medical Health Officer Dr.

Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all Eastern times):

1:22 pm

Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 today.

Medical Health Officer Dr. Rosann Seviour says four of the cases are in the western health zone, two are in the eastern zone and one has been identified in the central zone.

Seviour says that with a set of emerging cases the western region is being placed under “Alert Level 4”.

People are advised to stay home as long as possible in addition to taking essentials like food and medicine.

She says the province now has 104 active cases of the new three-person coronavirus in hospital.

12:20 pm

Nova Scotia is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 today and a new virus-related death.

Health officials say a woman in her 80s has died in the Halifax area bringing the total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 85.

There are 14 new cases of new coronavirus in the Halifax area, five in the eastern part of the province and one in the western area.

Nova Scotia has 505 known active cases of infection, with 42 people in hospital, including 17 in intensive care.

11:26 am

New Brunswick is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 today.

Health officials have identified five cases in the Moncton area, two in the Fredericton region and one each in the Saint John and Miramichi regions.

The province has 143 known active cases of the new coronavirus and a total of seven people are in hospital.

Six people are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two patients in intensive care, while the remaining patient is in an intensive care unit at a hospital outside the province.

11:23 am

The Quebec government is reporting 315 new cases of COVID-19 as well as two additional deaths due to COVID-19.

Hospital admissions dropped by nine to 364, while the number of people in intensive care dropped by one to 90.

The province delivered another 95,305 doses of the vaccine in the past 24 hours and is currently administering just over 5.5 million shots.

10:30 am

Ontario is reporting 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 today and 18 other virus-related deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 237 new cases in Toronto, 214 in the Peel Region and 80 in the York Region.

Today’s data is based on 26,565 tests completed.

The Ministry of Health says 749 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, with 614 in intensive care and 417 in a ventilator.

The province says 10 per cent of hospitals did not provide data and predicts that the number of hospitalized patients could increase when compliance increases are reported.

The province says 144,833 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since Saturday’s report for a total of more than 8.9 million doses.

9:45 am

Ontario will soon replace its chief health chief.

The province issued a statement this morning saying Dr. Kieran Moore will succeed Dr. David Williams by the end of June.

Moore is currently chief medical officer for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Health

The province says Williams is planning to retire as of June 25th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 30, 2021

Canadian Press



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: