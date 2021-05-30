Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all Eastern times): 1:22 pm Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting seven new COVID-19 cases today. Medical Health Officer Dr.

Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all Eastern times):

1:22 pm

Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 today.

Medical Health Officer Dr. Rosann Seviour says four of the cases are in the western health zone, two are in the eastern zone and one has been identified in the central zone.

Seviour says that with a set of emerging cases the western region is being placed under “Alert Level 4”.

People are advised to stay home as long as possible in addition to taking essentials like food and medicine.

She says the province now has 104 active cases of the new three-person coronavirus in hospital.

—

12:20 pm

Nova Scotia is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 today and a new virus-related death.

Health officials say a woman in her 80s has died in the Halifax area bringing the total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 85.

There are 14 new cases of new coronavirus in the Halifax area, five in the eastern part of the province and one in the western area.

Nova Scotia has 505 known active cases of infection, with 42 people in hospital, including 17 in intensive care.

—

11:26 am

New Brunswick is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 today.

Health officials have identified five cases in the Moncton area, two in the Fredericton region and one each in the Saint John and Miramichi regions.

The province has 143 known active cases of the new coronavirus and a total of seven people are in hospital.

Six people are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two patients in intensive care, while the remaining patient is in an intensive care unit at a hospital outside the province.

—

11:23 am

The Quebec government is reporting 315 new cases of COVID-19 as well as two additional deaths due to COVID-19.

Hospital admissions dropped by nine to 364, while the number of people in intensive care dropped by one to 90.

The province delivered another 95,305 doses of the vaccine in the past 24 hours and is currently administering just over 5.5 million shots.

—

10:30 am

Ontario is reporting 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 today and 18 other virus-related deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 237 new cases in Toronto, 214 in the Peel Region and 80 in the York Region.

Today’s data is based on 26,565 tests completed.

The Ministry of Health says 749 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, with 614 in intensive care and 417 in a ventilator.

The province says 10 per cent of hospitals did not provide data and predicts that the number of hospitalized patients could increase when compliance increases are reported.

The province says 144,833 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since Saturday’s report for a total of more than 8.9 million doses.

—

9:45 am

Ontario will soon replace its chief health chief.

The province issued a statement this morning saying Dr. Kieran Moore will succeed Dr. David Williams by the end of June.

Moore is currently chief medical officer for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Health

The province says Williams is planning to retire as of June 25th.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 30, 2021

Canadian Press