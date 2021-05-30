Colombia increases troop presence after 14 die in Cali violence





Colombian President Ivan Duque placed more troops in the city of Cali and the surrounding region after violent clashes that have left at least 14 dead since Friday. More than 1,100 soldiers arrived Saturday to ensure the safety and mobility of the population, according to a presidential declaration on May 29th. The government added 25 military patrols to areas of the country’s third largest city, the statement added. “All the security forces and all the institutionalism have come together here for the welfare of the citizens,” Duque said Saturday in Popayan, a town in southwestern Colombia, after visiting Cali. In addition to the fatalities, at least 98 people have been injured since Friday, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who called for a swift and independent investigation. High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet expressed her deep concern about the events that took place in #Kali since May 28, when 14 people died and 98 were injured, 54 of them by firearms, in acts of violence, a month after the national strike pic.twitter.com/Qu4fCsT2tu – UN Human Rights Colombia (@ONUHumanRights) May 30, 2021 Videos published by local media appear to show men armed with civilian clothes opening fire while they were near police officers, who did not intervene. Jose Miguel Vivanco, executive director for America for Human Rights Watch, said the actions were “incompatible with being a government that adheres to the rule of law.” One of the dead in recent days was an off-duty investigator for the Attorney General’s Office who was lynched after opening fire on protesters in circumstances that are still unclear. .@PoliceColombia he admits that some police officers failed to act in the face of shootings by men in plain clothes and announces investigations. I ask Pdte. @IvanDuque condemning these very serious facts that are not acceptable in a state of law. https://t.co/C7Lzupqz74 – José Miguel Vivanco (@JMVivancoHRW) May 29, 2021 The wave of demonstrations in the South American country began on April 28 to oppose a government plan to raise taxes, but has grown into a mass protest movement with a range of other grievances, including police brutality, corruption and inequality. The government evaluates the estimates cumulative damage by $ 2.8 billion over the last month. READ MORE: Losses rise as riots hit Colombian ports, mines and refineries Ever since nationwide street demonstrations began, the government took a step back, withdrawing tax reform from Congress and changing the finance minister. Nation too lost rating rating of investment by S&P Global Ratings. With blockages also causing widespread shortages of goods, including food, inflation is expected to rise to 3% this month from 1.95% in April, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The country’s fiscal deficit will expand to 8.6% of gross domestic product this year, according to the government forecast, from 2.5% in 2019. – With the help of Oscar Medina, and Ezra Fieser Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







