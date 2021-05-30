Karnataka records 20,378 fresh Covid infections, 382 deaths | News from Bengaluru





BENGALURU: Karnataka on Sunday reported 20,378 fresh cases and 382 deaths bringing infections and fatalities to 25,87,827 and 28,679 victims, the Health department said.

The state has 3,42,010 active cases while the total discharges were 22,17,117 with the recovery of 28,053 people.

The Bengaluru Urban District, which had become an epicenter of infections during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 and had exceeded 26,000 cases per day, reported 4,734 infections and 213 casualties.

Covid City figures and disasters were the highest compared to any other part of Karnataka.

The city has so far reported 11,59,237 infections and 13,104 deaths.

There were 1,62,625 active cases.

Hassan District emerged as the second Covid hotspot with 2,227 and 11 casualties.

According to the health bulletin, Mysuru recorded 1,559 fresh infections followed by Belagavi (1,171), Chitradurga (805), Tumakuru (773), Dakshina Kannada (727) and others.

There were 1,38,809 tests done on Sunday, including 1,24,232 using RT-PCR and other methods.

So far 2.96 crore tests have been done cumulatively, the department added.

As of Sunday, 1.34 crore vaccinations were done in the state containing the first and second dose of the vaccine.

The positivity rate for the day was 14.68 per cent and the Issue Fatality Rate was 1.87 per cent, the department said.







