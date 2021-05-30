The missing engagement ring was found at the bottom of Lake Windermere in England by Freediver





BORN WINDERMERE, England – Forget finding a needle in a haystack, how about finding an engagement ring at the bottom of England’s largest lake? Freediver Angus Hosking answered the call when the couple Rebecca Chaukria and Viki Patel lost their diamond ring at the bottom of a bank on Lake Windermere, in the Lake District, in the north west of England, just two days after they got engaged. The couple had taken pictures when the ring slipped on Chaukria on Monday. The couple initially tried to use the photographer’s tripod to reach the ring, but it just pushed it further into the mud at the bottom of the lake, Hosking told CNN in a phone call Saturday. Patel told CNN he was in a panic when the ring fell inside and tried to save it himself, but the water was “absolutely frozen” and he could not see anything. Hosking heard about the couple’s condition through a friend and rushed to the bench as soon as he finished work. The 21-year-old had been helping clear the garbage from the Lakes for three and a half years and set up the Lake District Diving group with his friend Declan Turner to tackle the problem. It is not the first time he has been asked to salvage valuables during the process, and he told CNN he knew full well it could take minutes or hours. “Once I put my head under the water, the visibility was absolutely horrible, so it did not fill me with confidence. I could not see anything,” Hosking explained. “It was just sludge – really fine mud – even if you drop a penny it goes straight to the bottom,” he added. Luckily after 20 minutes of searching with an underwater metal detector and some false positives, Hosking picked up the ring. Patel described Hosking as a “brilliant guy” and said his fiancée was “speechless” when he came out with the ring. “Now she’s never taking it off,” he joked. Hosking said Patel “could not stop saying ‘thank you’. He just kept saying it, it was great.” Patel had planned to propose on five different occasions – but they were all destroyed by the limitations of the coronavirus. Patel said if restrictions allow him to want to invite Hosking to their wedding in August.







