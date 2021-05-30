Dozens of new school buildings in England have combustible insulation | Planning policy

Dozens of schools have been built using flammable insulation since the material was banned in high-rise blocks after the Grenfell Tower disaster, raising fears for the safety of children.

More than 70 schools are likely to have used plastic foam insulation, which burns after it was banned in apartment buildings over 18 feet high in December 2018, according to the industry study.

The study by insulation manufacturer Rockwool also found about 25 recently built hospitals, care homes and sheltered housing complexes that were likely to have been built with combustible insulation. The figures are thought to be an understatement.

This comes after the Department of Education was unveiled last Thursday new proposals for fire safety for school buildings that would continue to allow combustible clothing in structures under 18 feet high. The government closed a separate consultation on whether to extend its ban on combustible materials in shorter buildings a year ago, but has not yet announced its findings.

Geoff Barton, secretary general of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the figures were a major cause for concern. More action is needed than discussion now to remove and replace high-risk combustible materials and ensure its safety. youth and educational staff. , he said.

Among the schools that use flammable insulation is the Joseph Leckie Academy in Walsall, West Midlands, which has used the same Kingspan insulation that was used in Grenfell Tower. The academy did not respond to a request for comment. Other schools have used the type of high-pressure laminate panels that have been used in the Cube student housing block in Bolton that caught fire in 2019.

In the last five years, 47 primary and secondary school buildings have been destroyed by fire in England, according to Zurich insurer, which estimates that more than 390,000 teaching hours could be lost next year due to school fires. The Insurer and the National Council of Fire Chiefs are calling for sprayers to be mandatory in new and refurbished schools.

Dr Mary Bousted, joint secretary general of the National Education Union, said: “It is clearly very wise to choose to use insulating material that makes a school more likely to catch fire. Not only is it life threatening, but [there is] also disruption in education not to mention the cost to the taxpayer in fixing things after a big fire.

Since the Grenfell disaster of 2017, only apartment blocks over 18 meters high are prohibited from using combustible materials on their facades. But there have been some serious fires in shorter buildings since the tragedy, including the Cube fire and another in 2019 at Samuel Garside House, a block of wood paneling in Barking, London.

Deputies, firefighters, the Construction Industry Council and the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, are among those calling for a ban on schooling.

The Department of Education last week launched a consultations on new fire safety guidelines for schools requiring non-combustible clothing in school buildings that are over 18 feet high, but suggesting that the material will be allowed in shorter blocks if not considered vulnerable to vandalism .

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said it would respond to the consultation on the extension of the ban included in the building regulations in a timely manner.

Kingspan has told the government that it is against banning specific products and would rather see comprehensive fire testing of systems, regardless of building height or materials used.

Ronnie King, a fire chief for 20 years and now an adviser to the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Fire Safety and Rescue, said: “It is really unclear that you have to protect the school and its structure.

You would have thought that Grenfell’s teaching was for you to protect your possessions and reduce the risk of children getting hurt or, God forbid, being killed.

He criticized the current approach to using materials and building materials that are almost temporary.

You save on construction, so it does not matter if they burn, he said. But these are community assets and there is a loss of children’s education when they are burned.

Rockwool, which makes non-combustible insulation, used the Glenigan Construction Industries Database to estimate the number of buildings with rain screen coating systems completed or ready to be completed since the 2018 ban. Then applied its calculation that combustible insulation has a 75% market share to produce its estimates.

We do not have a perfect set of information and we are trying to fill the gap, said a spokesman. We are trying to demonstrate to the government that outside the curfew, buildings are still being built with combustible materials. The number of projects with combustible materials on them is likely to be much higher because there are buildings with non-combustible insulation, but with combustible clothing.

An MHCLG spokesman said: We have already banned the use of all combustible materials in all high-rise apartments and hospitals and student accommodation over 18 meters. In lower-rise buildings, all materials must pass strict security checks before they can be used in a building, and our building security bill will provide even stricter oversight of home-use products in it. the future.