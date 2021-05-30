International
India struggles to find variants of covid
India’s miserable pursuit of coronavirus variants could jeopardize world wars against covid-19, some experts warned, even as a first variant found here spreads its claws overseas. With less than 0.1% of all positive covidium samples sent for genetic studies, India ranks behind over 100 countries, despite having millions more cases. The 5% target center, set in December, still remains far away.
The UK has tested approximately 9% of its cases for genome sorting and is now finding variant B.1.617.2 in up to three in four samples. Germany and the US took 3% and 1.5% samples, respectively, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Among the 10 countries with the highest covid-19 payload, India costs better than just Russia and Turkey.
Genome sequencing studies the structure of a virus to generate vital and timely knowledge about mutations that can help policymakers predict the course of the pandemic. Not doing enough in time could allow variants to flow out of the country of origin and delay research on how quickly they transmit and which vaccines can be countered, scientists say. It can also deprive disease trackers of essential data.
India first discovered variant B.1.617, which transmits faster than the original variant, in October 2020. Just two months later the Center asked 10 laboratories to do genome sorting more systematically, as part of Genomic Consortia Indian SARS-CoV-2 (INSACOG). So far, 25,739 covid-positive samples have been sent for genome sorting, according to a May 24 statement from Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. About 20% had B.1.617, now classified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization, with cases in 53 countries.
Genome sorting is not very costly, but it needs more funds, staff and equipment, said Jacob John, a professor at Christian Medical College, Vellore. “We also need a plan that combines clinical, public health and research priorities to create a pipeline of well-marked, carefully selected samples to answer key questions,” he said. important, the sequences have to happen quickly within days or hours, and in a quality that meets global standards. “
The center recently said it would add 17 labs to INSACOG.
The high genome ranking in the UK helped local governments adapt their public health strategies, such as blockages and vaccinations, to variants that were more infectious and spread faster, ”said Prabhat Jha, a professor of epidemiology at the University. But in India, variants are likely to be quite prevalent but largely unknown, so states have little information to plan strategies to reduce community transmission.
Sorting data, released at the right time, can also help epidemiologists understand infections and mortality trends, said Murad Banaji, a mathematician at Middlesex University. This can help cities and states anticipate and prepare for growth and inform vaccination strategy, he said.
“It is a real shame that we are often forced to speculate when data can be collected and shared,” Banaji added.
