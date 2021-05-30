Talked about Goa rights, I should not apologize: Minister of Finance TN | Latest India News





Chennai: Tamil Finance Minister Nadus Palanivel Thiagarajan on Sunday denied Goa Transport Minister Mouvin Godhino allegations he had insulted the Goans in I 43-ti The GST Council meeting was held on Friday. He also refused to apologize as requested by Godhino stating that he defended the rights of the Goa state at the meeting. Godhino, who represented the Goa government in the GST council chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, told a news conference on Saturday that Thiagarajan had commented that Goa is a small country with a small population and larger states. more attention should be paid to it. Godhino apologized and demanded that Tamil Prime Minister Nadu MK Stalin condemn his behavior. On Saturday, Thiagarajan spoke to reporters outside the secretariat and said states with high populations like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra did not get enough time to represent their concerns. Without mentioning Goa’s name, he said the voice of a small state whose population is only half of Madurai district was heard 10 times more than was necessary. That state got more opportunities than many other big states. he said. Stating that a vote for a state model of the GST council is unfair, he said the value of the vote should be based on the state’s population or its productive capacity, consumption, per capita income. Thiagarajan, in a statement asked if Godhino is limited in understanding, in honesty, or both. He said Godhino was against lowering GST in Covid-19-related medicines and vaccines from 5% to 0% for humanitarian reasons. He spoke many times about the length of contributions from the honorable minister from Uttar Pradesh, a country with over 2 million citizens and indeed every other state, Thiagarajan said leaving the public to decide if this serves India and its democracy. Thiagarajan said his speech at the meeting was guided by the Dravidian principle of local self-government. He cited the example of including Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) in the GST and far from taxing the state would give income to Tamil Nadu, which is a net importer, at the cost of states such as Uttar Pradesh, which are exporters net. Even when the principle resulted in the loss of potential future revenue for Tamil Nadu, we supported the states that voted for the exemption, including Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and, ironically, Goa, he said. He added that they also supported Sikkim to set up a special interruption within its borders to raise funds for the Covid-19 control measures. … and by enlarging the right of every state, large or small, to do so, he said. Following the GST council meeting, Tamil Nadu did not appear in the group of ministers constituted on May 29 to consider the issue of GST / excluded concessions for Covid relief material. Lok Sabha MP D Ravikumar, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MP and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ally called the discrimination and demanded that Tamil Nadus finance minister also be included in the panel.

