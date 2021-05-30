Uttar Pradesh: Bodies buried in sand along river bank start swimming in Ganga due to erosion

In Uttar Pradesh, bodies that had been buried in the sand along the banks of the Ganga have now started swimming in the river. (Photo: Abhishek Mishra)

Bodies that had been buried in the sand along the banks of the Ganga have now been found swimming in the river. This is because the river water level has increased by 40-45 cm in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, over the last two days, causing the sand to sink and erode.

As a result, large numbers of mortal remains have been seen sailing on the Buxar ghat river in Unnao in recent days.

(Photo: Abhishek Mishra)

Earlier this month, hundreds of bodies were found buried in shallow sand graves along the river as a result of lack of space at the Buxar crematorium in Bighapur. Some of these troops may be victims of Covid.

There is a high risk of infection because there are stray dogs and cattle wandering around the area where the bodies lie.

(Photo: Abhishek Mishra)

The India Todays team arrived in Buxar Ghat and spoke to the locals there. Ravikant Patel, 34, said he had seen bodies floating in the river. According to him, three or four bodies can be seen swimming across the river every hour.

Sushil Kumar, another local, stated that no one from the local administration has come to review the situation or clean up the place. This is due to the negligence of the administration that this is happening. The situation will only worsen as the water level is likely to rise further in the coming days when the monsoon starts, he said.

(Photo: Abhishek Mishra)

According to 55-year-old Ram Avatar, bodies are buried in the sand on banks every year. However, this time, the number of troops is much larger and that is why this situation has been created. On Saturday, he saw some bodies floating in the river when the sand started to erode.

About two weeks ago, a number of bodies were found swimming in the Ganga. At the time, the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak, the number of Covid deaths per day was devastatingly high and crematoria were running out of space.

