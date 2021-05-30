IDF moves to destroy West Coast terror homicide suspect’s home





IDF Central District Commander Tamir Yadai signed an order Sunday to destroy the West Bank home of a Palestinian accused of carrying out a deadly shooting earlier this month that killed an Israeli and wounded two others. Objections raised by Muntasir Shalabi’s family against the demolition of the house in the town of Turmus Ayya were rejected by the military. Shalabi, 47, is suspected of driving to the Tapuah Intersection in the North West Coast on May 2 and opening fire on a group of Israeli students at a nearby religious seminary in Itamar, mortally wounding 19-year-old Yehuda Guetta, seriously injuring a second teenager and slightly injuring a third. During the attack, IDF soldiers from the Givati ​​Brigade who were at the scene returned fire, hitting the used vehicle and the driver. Despite being shot, the gunman fled the scene, overturning the car used in the car shootings in the nearby town of Aqraba, where he was burned by locals as soldiers arrived to seize the vehicle. Yehuda Guetta, 19, shot dead in West Bank (courtesy) The other two injured students were Benaya Peretz, 19, of Beit Shean, who was shot in the back, and Amichai Hala of Safed, also 19, who was released from hospital to recover from his injuries at home. . Receive the Times of Israel Daily Edition by email and never forget our top stories Sign up for free Days after the shootings, officers from the Israeli Police Special Unit and IDF troops operating on the basis of intelligence gathered by Shin Bet raided a building in the West Bank village of Silwad and took Shalab into custody. The arrest came an hour after Guetta succumbed to his injuries. Two days after Shalabi was arrested, the IDF designed his house for demolition. Shalabi, a father of seven, is not believed to have any links to Palestinian terrorist groups, the Shin Bet security service has said. He is suspected of having initially avoided capture with the help of family and friends. Israeli authorities often take punitive action such as demolishing homes before being convicted in cases of terrorist attacks. Israel defends the practice of flattening attackers’ family homes as a deterrent to future attacks, and officials have argued that speed is essential, claiming that the deterrent factor degrades over time. Over the years, however, a number of Israeli defense officials have questioned the effectiveness of the practice, and human rights activists have denounced it as an unfair collective punishment. The shooting came amid rising tensions in the West Bank after the Palestinian Authority announced it was delaying indefinitely the planned election, blaming the decision on an apparent Israeli refusal to allow the PA vote in East Jerusalem. Moreover, tensions had flared up in Sheikh Jarrah’s East Jerusalem neighborhood where dozens of Palestinians risk being expelled after a long legal battle with right-wing Jewish Israelis trying to take ownership of the neighborhood, which is north of the old city. of Jerusalem.







