Saudi Arabia reports 1,106 new COVID-19 cases





NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia sent 60 tonnes of oxygen to India on Sunday, a month after sending 80 tonnes to help the South Asian nation deal with a deadly second wave of coronavirus.

The blast has claimed the lives of more than 300,000 people so far, largely due to a lack of oxygen and a lack of hospital beds.

On Sunday, India registered more than 165,000 new cases of COVID-19 and nearly 3,500 deaths.

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to India, Dr. Saud Mohammed Al-Sati, called the delivery of oxygen an expression of solidarity with a close friend.

The liquid oxygen shipment will depart from Dammam on Sunday and is expected to arrive in Mumbai on June 6, he told Arab News. Many more such shipments will be shipped in the coming days and weeks. The Kingdom stands in solidarity with our close friend India in this difficult time. The recently announced shipment of 3 ISO tanks filled with 60 tonnes of liquid oxygen comes as a good gesture to our friends in India to support their efforts to respond to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health cooperation is one of the most important aspects of our strategic partnership and will continue as an important area of ​​focus. Since the first days of the pandemic, our health cooperation has been on the rise.

Thousands of Indian medical practitioners work in Saudi Arabia’s hospitals and medical institutions. Throughout the pandemic stages, we have maintained uninterrupted supply chains of goods, pharmaceuticals and related medical products.

Sunday’s figures are a significant drop from the numbers reported in April and earlier this month, when the number of daily infections was 400,000 and more than 4,000 people were dying every day.

According to official data, India has recorded 318,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

But media reports and independent observers claim that the real figure is several times higher, with the second wave coming to life in major cities and also in rural areas.

Deeply appreciate the gesture of HRH Prince Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy, KSA for the offer to send 3 ISO containers with 60 tons of LMO (liquid medical oxygen), which are expected to arrive in Mumbai on June 6, 2021, Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Prad tweeted on Saturday.

Pradhan said another 100 containers of oxygen were expected to arrive in the coming months.

Saudi Arabia’s gesture is a reflection of the close friendship and warmth between the leadership of Saudi Arabia and the Honorable Prime Minister (Modi), he added.

India contacted OPEC when it was in desperate need of oxygen and held talks with countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait to supply the life-saving item.

Earlier this month, Pradhan held talks with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, UAE Industry Minister Sultan Al-Jaber and Qatari Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi on oxygen supplies.

The three additional containers and containers to come in the coming weeks will stay with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for 6 months as a gesture of goodwill from the Saudi Government, and the IOCL will source LMO from Linde Dammam on commercial terms for import into the country, Pradhan said.

Bilateral ties were strengthened during the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmans to New Delhi in February 2019.

The two countries signed $ 100 billion investment agreements in the energy, petrochemical, infrastructure, agriculture and manufacturing sectors, and a proposed Strategic Partnership Council was implemented in October 2019.

As the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, the Serum Institute of India has so far supplied Saudi Arabia with 3 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The COVID-19 crisis has brought a new depth to relations between the two countries, according to former Indian Ambassador Zikrur Rahman.

Not only does Saudi Arabia and India share a strategic partnership in oil and investment, the partnership spreads to many areas, Rahman told Arab News. The crisis is the proof of the relationship and shows how deep it has deepened. Within this framework, the Saudis have come forward when India needs essential items like oxygen. Saudi Arabia has demonstrated its real concerns for India.

