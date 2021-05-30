new variant of Vietnam hybrid strain coronavirus in India





HANOI, Vietnam (AP) Vietnam has unveiled a new variant of the coronavirus that is a hybrid of the species first found in India and the UK, the Vietnamese health minister said on Saturday. Nguyen Thanh Long said the scientists examined the genetic makeup of the virus that had infected some patients recently and found the new version of the virus. He said laboratory tests suggested it could spread more easily than other versions of the virus. Viruses often develop minor genetic changes as they reproduce, and new variants of the coronavirus have been seen almost since they were first discovered in China in late 2019. The World Health Organization has listed four worrying global variants, the first two found in the UK and India, plus those identified in South Africa and Brazil. Long says the new variant may be responsible for a recent increase in Vietnam, which has spread to 30 of the country’s 63 municipalities and provinces. Vietnam was initially a resounding success in fighting the virus in early May, it had recorded just over 3,100 confirmed cases and 35 deaths since the pandemic began. But in recent weeks, Vietnam has confirmed more than 3,500 new cases and 12 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 47. Most of the new broadcasts were found in Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, two densely populated industrial areas where hundreds of thousands of people work for large companies including Samsung, Canon and Luxshare, a partner in assembling Apple products. Despite strict health rules, a company in Bac Giang found that one-fifth of its 4,800 employees tested positive for the virus. In Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s largest metropolis and housing 9 million, at least 85 people have come out positive as part of a group at a Protestant church, the Ministry of Health said. Worshipers sang and sang as they sat close together without wearing proper masks or taking other precautions. Vietnam has since ordered a nationwide ban on all religious events. In major cities, authorities have banned large gatherings, closed public parks and non-core business including personal restaurants, bars, clubs and spas. Vietnam has so far vaccinated 1 million people with AstraZeneca shots. Last week, she signed a deal with Pfizer for 30 million doses, which are scheduled to be delivered in the third and fourth quarters of this year. It is also in talks with Moderna that would give it enough shots to fully vaccinate 80% of its 96 million people.



