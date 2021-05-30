Mom’s grief when son becomes 11th member of same army unit to take their lives after battles in Afghanistan and Iraq





A devastated mother has told of “breaking her savage heart” after her son became the eleventh soldier from a single infantry battalion to take their lives. Lance Corps unit Andy Francis saw some of the Army’s bloodiest fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq, with many left with PTSD or severe mental health problems. 2 Lance bodyguard Andy Francis died on May 23rd Credit: Mirrorpix 2 The 30-year-old is the eleventh soldier from a single infantry battalion to take their lives Credit: Facebook Tragically, Andy died in Scotland on 23 May – making him the eleventh veteran he served with or was attached to the 2nd Rifle Battalion that had killed himself. Broken-hearted 30-year-old mother Sharon Garton has called for more to be done to help soldiers with mental health problems after they leave the Army. “Andys beautiful four year old daughter Scarlett will grow up without her wonderful father and will have many difficult days explaining it to her,” she told OVERVIEW Please do not let my sons die for nothing. We must stop this. Heartbreak and pain are excruciating. His girlfriend (Sarah) is broken, his sisters are fighting and that, to us, is just heartbreaking. I can not take the pain away from my babies. Andy’s unit, the Rifles, had the highest death toll of the regiment of all those serving in Afghanistan in 2009 at 55. Please do not let my son’s death be in vain. We must stop this. Heartbreak and pain are excruciating Sharon Garton That year, more soldiers were killed or wounded in the action than in any other in the country. The rifles witnessed some of the worst tour conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan in 2006 and 2009, respectively. They settled in Sangin, in the country’s Helmand province, and were attacked daily – with heavy limb loss at the hands of explosive devices. Andy’s colleagues who also took their lives after being mentally disturbed were Jamie Davis, 30, Captain Gary Case, 50, Kevin Williams, 29, John Paul Finnigan, 34, Jonny Cole, 39, Kevin Holt, 29 , Jonny Mather, rifleman Darren Mitchell, 20, LCpl James Ross, 30, and rifleman Alan Arnold, 20. Former Veterans Secretary Johnny Mercer slammed the deaths as “horrific” and called the lack of care for ex-soldiers “a stain on the country”. You are not alone EVERY 90 minutes in the UK a life is lost to suicide. It does not discriminate, affecting the lives of people in every corner of society – from the homeless and the unemployed to builders and doctors, reality stars and footballers. Clearly the biggest killer of people under the age of 35, more deadly than cancer and car crashes. And men are three times more likely to take their own lives than women. Yet it is seldom spoken of, a taboo that threatens to continue its deadly rage if we all do not stop and notice it now. This is why the Sun launched the campaign You are not alone. The goal is that by sharing practical advice, raising awareness, and breaking down the barriers people face when talking about their mental health, we can all do our best to help save lives. Let us all vow to ask for help when we need it, and listen to others … You are not alone. If you, or someone you know, needs help treating mental health problems, the following organizations offer support: QETESI,www.thecalmzone.net, 0800 585 858

Heads together,www.headstogether.org.uk

Mind,www.mind.org.uk, 0300 123 3393

Papyrus,www.papyrus-uk.org, 0800 068 41 41

The Samaritans,www.samaritans.org, 116 123

Movember,www.uk.movember.com

Anxiety MB www.anxietyuk.org.uk, 03444 775 774 Monday-Friday 9.30 – 10:00, Saturday / Sunday 10:00 – 8 pm Sharon, from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, said Andy had been at his “happiest” in recent months and was ready to ask his girlfriend Sarah to marry him. “I know Andy would not want to go through all the pain and suffering they are going through now,” she added. But this is now our nightmare Helmand demons have moved on to us through the loss of our wonderful handsome young man. “I’ve been with Andy through a lot of ups and downs. This time of year has always been hard for him after the devastation left behind by Herrick 10. TEEN ‘Attack’ The man is beaten to death on the quiet road while 6 teenagers are arrested for murder Tragic crash Pregnant woman, 39, and her unborn child were killed in the clash as police arrested a man ‘VERY FREE’ The mother of the teenager killed by strong alcohol says that ‘free alcohol’ falls into the ‘hands of children’ Touch & GO End of June 21 blockade likely to be delayed due to Indian tensions, Gov adviser says DECLARE JAB People vaccinated with Covid may still switch to variants as fears mount on June 21 13 DIT OF TS VERS The British will use the 22C heat wave for 13 days as tourists pack beaches “But he was happier that I saw him for a long time financially sound, good job, deeply in love and eagerly waiting to ask the question. On Thursday he was in Bath with Sarah for a romantic weekend. Then on Sunday the demons, for whatever reason, took a lot and took it away from us. If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please call the Samaritans toll free at 116123.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos