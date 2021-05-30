



30 May 2021, 19:09 WAT New Information 4 minutes does not pass Wia dis photos come from, Gulak The pipo plentiful for Nigeria don dey reacts to the death of former President Goodluck Jonathan political adviser Ahmed Gulak by killing several gunmen unknown to Owerri, the capital of Imo state on Sunday morning. Di Imo State Police Command via dia toktok Bala Elkana confirms Gulak’s death to the BBC. Oga Bala for the statement says early Sunday morning, “bandits block Ahmed Gulak around Umueze Obiangwu for Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area” come shot dead wen im dey on the way to Owerri airport to catch flight to Abuja. Pipo wey kill Gulak go before justice- Buhari Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari does not express anger and disgust over the call “in the assassination of politician Adamawa Ahmed Gulak for Owerri, Imo State by gunmen still identified”. For Garba Shehu’s Release Statement, Oga Buhari’s tear warning was given to those who committed the murder, saying he did not escape justice. “We are going to put all the resources at our disposal to ensure that we bring such heartless and criminal elements to justice.” The wave of killings beyond the counter is supposed to worry Nigerian Jews – Atiku Abubakar For his own reaction, former Nigerian Vice President Atiku says that “Nigerian evri assumes that dey’s concern is too great for killings in all contracts” “Unnecessary killings do not have pandemic levels. I know the killings for Benue and the fatal shooting of former presidential adviser Ahmed Gulak yet to identify the fifth convicted dey. Wia dis photos come from, Screen view The assassination of Gulak and the handiwork of “skilled professionals” – FFK Former Nigerian Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode says in a Twitter post that Gulak Kills us “the handiwork of skilled professionals”. FFK condemns the murder I know dead wey tell us my old friend please dat God be the soul. Former Nigerian senator Shehu Sani wrote on Twitter “Ahmed Gulak was killed in Imo …. Road trips to some parts of the counter become a dangerous expedition and a hellish experience.” Prior to his death, Gulak bin was the Chairman of the Adamawa State Assembly Chamber. I am also the chairman of the di APC committee, conducting the primaries for the election of Governor Imo. Recently, the issue of uncertainty for the south-east of the don has risen as jaguda pipo don destroys and burns state and federal properties for the know region. On the death of Gulak dey come on a pipo day for dey in the south-east to celebrate Biafra Day, wey be di lieutenant colonel, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu announces the separation of Biafra from Nigeria on 30 May 1967.

