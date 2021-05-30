Mama Ramaphosa on sale of alcoholic beverages – but restaurants, bars hit early closing





President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Beverage dealers allocated on Sunday evening after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced no new restrictions on the sale of beverages pending a third wave of Covid-19. During a speech to the nation, the president announced a shift to the regulated blockade level 2 with effect from Monday. This was necessary due to a sharp increase in infections and hospitalizations in the last two weeks, Ramaphosa said. The new stop road will be 11:00 a.m. – 4 p.m., with stricter restrictions on “non-essential” businesses, including restaurants, bars and fitness centers, which must be closed by 10:00 p.m. allow staff to go home on time. Ramaphosa, however, called on businesses to help implement the Covid-19 protocols. “Wearing a mask is mandatory,” he stressed, adding that owners and managers of buildings, restaurants, buses and taxis have a responsibility to ensure that customers and passengers wear masks and that social distance is respected. Scientists have advised the government that the severity of the third wave “will be determined by how much contact we have with other people,” he added. Earlier in the week, liquor dealers SA had again called on the government not to introduce another ban on the sale of alcohol, following the release of a report outlining the growth of illegal trade in the sector. The alcohol industry, over the past year, has strongly opposed sales restrictions. According to the report from Euromonitor International, the illicit alcohol market is estimated at around R20 billion and has grown at an annual rate of 17% since 2017. Lucky Ntimane, an adviser to the National Council of Beverage Traders, described the growing illegal market as an “aggressive cancer”, adding that the legal sector was losing ground from criminal networks under the ban on blocked sales. On Sunday evening, Ntimane said the NLTC welcomed Ramaphosa’s announcement and believed it was the “right decision”.

