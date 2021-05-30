The far-right party, the Centrist Group, wins a lot in the Cyprus Poll





Nicosia, Cyprus (AP) – The far-right ELAM party and a split centrist group made huge gains in Sunday’s Cypriot parliamentary elections as a significant portion of supporters appear to have turned their backs on the top three parties amid voter disappointment with traditional energy centers. With 100% of the votes counted, ELAM garnered 6.78% of the vote – a 3% increase from previous elections in 2016 – to surpass the socialist EDEK party by a narrow margin of about 200 votes. The DIPA Center – made up of leading figures from the center-right DIKO party, which has traditionally been the third largest party – won 6.1% of the vote. The center-right DISY came out in first place with 27.77% of the vote, 5.4% more than second-place AKEL, with communist roots. But the parties lost 2.9% and 3.3% of their support from the previous elections, respectively. “The result is not what we expected,” AKEL General Secretary Andros Kyprianou said at a party rally. “We respect it and will look at it carefully to draw conclusions, but now we can say that we failed to convince (our supporters).” Analyst Christoforos Christoforou said the results show a “very big failure” on the part of DISY and AKEL to gather more supporters by convincing them of the benefits of their policies. A recent appeal by the DISY leadership limited a projected voter loss of 5% to 3%. Christoforou said the real winners were ELAM with its tough anti-migration platform and hardline nationalist policies and DIPA whose highest levels still relate to centers of political power like former ministers and lawmakers. He said the high electoral threshold of 3.6% means that 15,000 voters casting ballots for the smaller parties that did not win any seats were left without a voice in parliament. Opinion polls in the weeks before the vote showed how DISY and AKEL would support the hemorrhage as disillusioned voters seek alternatives between the smaller parties. The elections will not affect the direction of the government in the divided Mediterranean island country, as the executive power remains in the hands of the president, who is elected separately. About 65.73% of the nearly 558,000 eligible voters cast ballots for the 56 Greek Cypriot seats in parliament. Turnout was 1% less than the previous poll. Among the main issues of the campaign were the country’s treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic and the expected economic restart as the country increases vaccinations. Migration has also been a problem as the Cypriot government insists it has crossed its borders and cannot take in more migrants. Smaller parties have called on voters to turn their backs on DISY, which they said is burdened by a legacy of corruption. An independent investigation into Cyprus’s already extinct citizenship investment program found that the government illegally issued passports to thousands of relatives of wealthy investors, some with dark backgrounds. DISY bore the brunt of the criticism because it supports the policies of Anastasiades, the former party leader. Christoforou said there are questions as to whether the government has violated the rules by using state funds to campaign for DISY. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

