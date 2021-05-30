



Several top automakers have temporarily shut down plants in Chennai, known as Indias Motor City, after unions threatened to go on strike for fear of the coronavirus as the second wave of the pandemic continues to devastate the country. Renault-Nissan, Ford India and Hyundai Motor India, which are among more than a dozen major automakers in Chennai, cited the pandemic in suspending their plant operations, according to Indian media reports. The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. India’s seven-day average of known new infections has dropped by about half since it peaked earlier this month at almost 400,000 a day, though experts point out that official numbers are likely to be significantly lower. On Sunday, the government reported more than 165,000 new cases, but the southern state of Tamil Nadu, whose capital is Chennai, remains a hot spot, reporting almost 30,000 new cases a day on average.

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered vehicle manufacturers to vaccinate all their workers within a month. But companies have complained about shortages of vaccines, a problem that has also plagued the spread of state-owned vaccines. Only 3 percent of Indians nearly 1.4 billion people have been fully vaccinated, according to Our Data World project at Oxford University.

or the nationwide blockade last spring triggered an exodus of migrant workers from towns to their native villages and plunged India into recession. Although the second wave has been very deadly, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose not to impose another blockade. Instead, major cities including the capital, New Delhi, and the financial centers of Mumbai and Chennai imposed blockades themselves. Dozens of smaller towns and cities followed suit. In Tamil Nadu, ongoing process industries, including vehicle factories, resumed operations later this month. Factories and construction activity are also set to resume in Delhi starting on Tuesday as the first phase of the gradual lifting of the city-wide blockade. To avoid a repeat of the migrant crisis in recent years, major infrastructure projects across the country, which employ millions of migrant workers, were exempted from blocking rules. Projects along more than 15,000 miles of India’s highways, along with the city’s railroad and subway improvements, have continued.

The Modi government has also drawn criticism by continuing a nearly $ 2.7 billion redevelopment of government offices, parliament building and prime ministers’ residences, while New Delhi emerges from an increase in cases that have overcrowded hospitals, leaving patients dying on the streets and hold the burial pirates burning at night. Uninterrupted construction activity has mitigated the blow to India’s economy, albeit perhaps at a huge cost to human life. Thousands of workers have recently contracted Covid-19 and many have died, according to the Economic Times. The Indian government has not made public many mortality figures, but its official registered death toll of more than 320,000 is, like its case figures, widely considered to be a large subset.

