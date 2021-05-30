Instagram making changes to its algorithm after being accused of censoring pro-Palestinian content





Facebook owned by Facebook has made changes to its algorithm after one his group of employees reportedly complained that pro-Palestinian content was not visible to users during the Gaza conflict. Instagram usually displays original content in its stories before republishing the content, but will now begin to give equal weight to both, the company confirmed to LIPS Sunday. As reported by BuzzFeed News AND Times Financial, the group of employees on Instagram had made numerous calls about content that had been censored by the automated moderation of Instagrams, such as posts about the al-Asqa mosque being mistakenly removed. Employees did not believe the censorship was intentional, according to FT, but one said that scale moderation is biased against any marginalized group. The change is not just a response to concerns over pro-Palestinian content, a Facebook spokesman said in an email to LIPS, but the company understood how the app worked by amassing posts that it believes its users care about most that made people believe it was printing certain views or topics. We want to be really clear that this is not the case, the spokesman said. This applies to any post that is republished in the story, no matter what it is about. Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have been criticized over the past few weeks over how they have appeared or not the surface of content about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Earlier this month Twitter restricted the account of a Palestinian writer, which he later said had been done wrong. And Instagram ended up apologizing as there were too many accounts unable to post content about Palestine for a few hours on May 6, a move that Instagram head Adam Mosseri wrote on Twitter was due to a technical defect. Many people thought we were removing their content because of what they posted or what hashtag they used, but this problem was not related to the content itself but rather a widespread issue that has now been fixed. Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) May 7, 2021 Instagram says it has repeatedly heard from users who say they are more interested in original stories from close friends than seeing people sharing photos and posts with others. That is why the original stories were given priority, the spokesman said. But there has been an increase not only now, but also in the past, in how many people are exchanging posts, and we have seen a greater impact than expected in the achievement of these posts, the spokesman said. Stories that distribute resource posts are not getting the attention people expect and this is not a good experience. The spokesman added that Instagram still believes users want to see more original stories, so it is looking at how to focus stories on original content through new tools.







