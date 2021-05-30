Israel is moving towards a coalition deal that Netanyahu could sideline





JERUSALEM The longest-serving prime minister in Israeli history, Benjamin Netanyahu, faced the most powerful threat yet for his control of power on Sunday after an ultranationalist mediator in power, Naftali Bennett, said his party would work with opposition leaders to build an alternative government to force Mr. Netanyahu from the office. If the maneuver leads to a formal coalition agreement, it would be a difficult alliance between eight relatively small parties with a pervasive range of ideologies. The post of prime ministers will revolve between two potential partners: Mr Bennett, a former colonist leader who rejects the concept of a sovereign Palestinian state and champions religious law, and Yair Lapid, a former television executive who is considered a voice of secular centrists. I will work with all my might to form a government of national unity together with my friend Yair Lapid, Mr Bennett said in a speech Sunday evening. He added, “If we succeed, we will do something great for the state of Israel.” The announcement of Mr. Bennetts came shortly after an armed conflict with the Palestinians in Gaza, which many thought had improved Mr’s chances. Netanyahus to be hanged in his post.

Due to profound ideological changes within the emerging coalition, which would include members of the far left and far right, its leaders have indicated that their government would initially avoid pursuing initiatives that could exacerbate their political incompatibility. such as those related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and focus instead on infrastructure and economic policy. If forced by the office, Mr. Netanyahu is unlikely to leave politics. Either way, however, he has left a lasting legacy. He shifted the basic point of Israeli policy to the right of Mr. Bennetts being a prime example and leading the dissolution of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, all while marking innovative diplomatic agreements with four Arab states, shattering conventional wisdom for Israeli-Arab relations. Frequently attacking the judiciary and staying in office during a corruption trial, Mr. Netanyahu is also accused of undermining the central principles of liberal democracy. And he will not go without a fight: Shortly after Mr Bennetts’ announcement, Mr Netanyahu responded with a speech of his own, urging right-wing lawmakers within the opposition alliance to abandon Mr Bennett for his bloc. of the right arm. This is not unity, healing or democracy, said Mr. Netanyahu. This is an opportunistic government. A government of capitulation, a government of deception, a government of inertia. A government like this should not be formed.

Ideological differences between opposition parties were the main reason Mr Bennett waited so long since the general election in March to cast his lot with Mr Lapid. He was under pressure from his party not to break with Mr.’s right-wing and religious alliance. Netanyahus, a factor he hinted at in his speech Sunday. This is the most complex decision I have made in my life, but I am at peace with it, said Mr. Bennett. Any agreement reached in the coming days will have to be formally presented to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin by Wednesday evening. It will still have to be approved by a vote in the Knesset, the Jewish name for the Israeli Parliament. Under the deal under discussion, Mr Bennett would lead the government first, possibly by the autumn of 2023, while Mr Lapid is likely to serve as foreign minister, according to two people involved in the negotiations. The duo would then switch roles until new general elections in 2025. Mr Bennetts’s party won fewer seats than Mr Lapids in the March election, but he has considerable power during negotiations because no government can be formed without to. Their government would rely on the support of a small Arab Islamic party, Raam, to give it the 61 seats needed to control the 120-seat parliament. Raam is unlikely to play an official role in the coalition, but is expected to support the new government in the Knesset vote of confidence. Mr Netanyahu would serve as caretaker Prime Minister until the parliamentary vote. Negotiations for this coalition were almost disrupted by the recent conflict with Hamas, the Palestinian group that controls the Gaza Strip. This made Mr. Bennett desperate to form a government dependent on Raam, which has its roots in the same religious current as the Gaza militants. If approved, the deal would mark the end of Netanyahu’s era, at least for now. Supporters of the proposed coalition hope he can break the deadlock that has plagued the government for more than two years.

Mr Netanyahu, the leader of the right-wing Likud party, has been in office since 2009, following an earlier period between 1996 and 1999. His 15 years in power make Israel the longest-serving leader; is a year longer than the combined terms of Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben Gurion.

Near the end of the mandate of Mr. Netanyahu, he secured a major diplomatic award with a series of attractive normalization deals between Israel and the four Arab states. They shattered speculation that Israel would stabilize its relations with the Arab world only after making peace with the Palestinians. Under Mr. Netanyahu, Israel also marked diplomatic victory with the United States: The Trump administration relocated the US Embassy in Jerusalem, closed its consulate on Palestinian affairs, closed the Palestinian mission in the United States, and took a more militant line against Israel’s enemy Iran. But the Israeli-Palestinian peace process collapsed under the watchful eye of Mr. Netanyahu, with formal negotiations starting seven years ago. And tensions with Israel’s Arab minority escalated, leading to the spread of Arab-Jewish mob violence during the recent conflict. His government also passed a law in 2018 that lowers the level of the Arabic language in Israel and said that only Jews had the right to determine the nature of the state of Israel. Through an electoral deal with far-right politicians, which ultimately allowed them to enter Parliament, Mr Netanyahu also contributed to an increase in the influence of the far-right in public discourse.

And seizing power while on trial for corruption allegations, critics said, he under the rule of law and undermined democratic norms all while unable to give his full attention to governance, confused as it was by a such serious court cases. Mr Netanyahu has denied the allegations and defended his right to clear his name without leaving office. The case and the polarizing effect it has had on the Israeli electorate has played a major role in Israel’s political instability over the past four years. The decision of Mr. Netanyahu to stay in office separated voters less from political belief than from their attitude towards him. In particular, it divided the Israeli right and made it more difficult for both Mr Netanyahu and his opponents to form a working majority. This led to four endless elections in two years, each of which ended with no faction that was large enough to gain power alone. The stalemate left the country without a state budget, among other problems. A desire to avoid a fifth election was a major reason behind Mr Bennetts’ decision, he said. Either then a fifth election or a unity government, he said.

After the first two elections in 2019, Mr. Netanyahu was left in office as caretaker prime minister. After the third vote, in March 2020, he formed a government of national unity with his main rival, Benny Gantz, a weak deal that collapsed last December when the two factions failed to agree on a state budget.

A similar stalemate first began after the most recent election in April. Mr Rivlin, the president, gave Mr Netanyahu, whose party ended first, an initial term in an attempt to form a governing coalition. But he failed after a far-right group refused to join a Raam-dependent coalition that maintains a balance of power. This gave Mr. Lapid whose central party, Yesh Atid, or Has a Future, came in second to form a government in the country. His efforts were initially thwarted by the outbreak of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians, which prompted his potential coalition partner, Mr Bennett, to withdraw from coalition talks. But a ceasefire made it easier for the party to resume negotiations, leading to the move on Sunday. Mr Lapid, 57, is a former broadcaster who entered politics in 2012 and served as finance minister under Mr Netanyahu in 2013. He was known for his moves to reshape a welfare system that he gave to devout Jewish men studying religious texts instead of seeking paid work. Subsequent administrations overturned most of Mr. Lapids’ changes. During the campaign, Mr. Lapid, 57, vowed to maintain control and balance and protect the judiciary.

Mr Bennett, 49, is a former Israeli Army commando and software entrepreneur. He lives in Israel, but once led the Yesha Council, an umbrella group representing Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank. Until January, his party was in an official alliance with Bezalel Smotrich, a far-right leader. Mr Bennett opposes Palestinian statehood and favors the formal annexation of large parts of the West Bank. Isabel Kershner and Gabby Sobelman contributed to the report.

