Nigeria Shopping Mall threatens to jail offenders





We are following the news on the coronavirus outbreak and the global response. Register here for our daily newspaper on what you need to know. Nigeria’s largest city enacted a new coronavirus law that carries severe penalties, including fines and imprisonment for violations. Under the new law, the governor of Lagos state can “quarantine anyone he deems reasonable and, for any period of time, sanction individuals who err until 500,000 naira or imprisonment i until five years, “said state health commissioner Akin Abayomi in an email statement. A fine of 500,000 naira is equivalent to about $ 1,220. International passengers who provide misleading information or break protocols could face up to a year in prison or pay fines, the commissioner said. People traveling from India, Brazil and Turkey who refuse to isolate will have their passports deactivated for at least a year. Foreign nationals may be deported. The state has vaccinated 318,916 people with a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with a goal of inoculating 14 million in total. The commercial capital of Nigeria has conducted about half a million Covid-19 tests and has recorded 356 deaths and 274 active cases since Friday. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

