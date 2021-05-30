A peak of 1.65 lakh cases, the lowest in 46 days recorded – The Sangai Express









NEW DELHI, May 30th

India on Sunday reported the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases in 46 days with a single daily increase of 1.65 lakh cases. The Covid case load in India stands at more than 2.78 crore and the death toll is over 3.25 lakh, according to the official count.

With 1,65,553 new cases, India’s total number in Covid-19 stands at 2,78,94,800, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health at 9am.

The count of new daily cases is lower in 46 days. India registered 1,61,736 infections on 13 April.

Daily positivity fell to 8.02 percent, remaining below 10 percent for five consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate fell to 9.36 percent.

In just three weeks, India’s seven-day average of daily cases has dropped to half the number recorded at the peak of the second-wave infection on May 8th.

The average of Covid cases fell below 2 loop on Saturday and stood at 1,95,183, almost exactly 50% of the peak of 3,91,263, according to the TOI Covid database collected daily from State Government figures.

The 50 percent decrease in the average daily cases in the second wave has come in half the time compared to the first wave of the pandemic in the country.

On the other hand, with 3,460 new deaths reported in one day, the total death toll in India now stands at 3,25,972, according to Ministry data.

The daily death toll has not followed the same downward slope as for the cases yet. The seven-day average of daily casualties has dropped by about 18 per cent from the peak, not counting over 5,000 deaths from previous months added to the Maharashtra account during this period.

The meteoric rise in Covid-19 cases during the second wave that overloaded the country’s health infrastructure is now being accompanied by an equally large drop in infections. In just three weeks, the seven-day average of daily cases has dropped to half the number recorded at the peak.

The seven-day average of daily casualties reached a height of 4,040 on May 16th.

Interestingly, the rate of decrease in cases almost reflects the previous increase in infections during the second wave. While the daily average has dropped by half in three weeks, the count was close to half the eventual peak three weeks before it. The seven-day average was 2.03,949 on April 17, three weeks before the cases peaked in the country.

Also, 20,63,839 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country on Saturday, bringing the total number of such exams so far to 34,31,83,748, the ministry said.

The number of active cases decreased to 21,14,508, including 7.58 percent of total infections, while the Covid-19 National Recovery Rate improved to 91.25 percent, he said.

The number of people cured of the disease rose to 2,54,54,320, while the accidental fatality rate stands at 1.17 percent, the data said.

India’s Covid-19 rating had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

India passed the grim point of two crore infections on May 4th.

