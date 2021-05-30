Tribute paid to Scot who died after a rock-throwing accident in Portugal as thousands rose to bring his body home

TRIBUTES have been paid to a tragic Scotsman who died while on holiday while thousands had grown up to bring his body home.

Andy Kerr, from Paisley, died after a rock-jumping accident in Portugal on Friday.

His heartbroken partner Karolina Markevica paid homage to “her best friend” and her “rock”.

She said Andy’s family and friends were “devastated” by his loss and described him as a “charming, energetic and compassionate” man.

Occasionally set up a fundraiser to help transport Andy’s body back to Scotland.

Writing on a GoFundMe page she decided, Carolina said: “Our beloved Andy died in a rock jumping accident on May 28 in Portugal. Andy was the love of my life, my best friend, my rock.

Andy dedicated his life to helping and motivating others to achieve their best, to improve their lifestyle, to become successful.

“Charming, independent, energetic and compassionate, Andy was and will be our mentor, who could have changed the world with just one idea, and he changed the world for many people, including me.

“We are all devastated by the loss of Andys and will have to bring Andy back to the UK.”

The others gave their sincere homage to Andy.

One person wrote: “I still can not believe this to be true. All my love and thoughts with all those who love you especially your family. You touch so many souls on this earth, even my children. You taught me so much, I will really miss Andy As a brother forever “.

Another said, “RIP Andy let ‘s go home, thinking about everyone in this sad time.”

So far 16,310 have been raised towards a target of 15,000 to help Andy’s family with funeral expenses and repatriation of his body.

Carolina said, “We want to give Andy the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say goodbye.”

“I’m now asking for donations to help his parents pay for Andys’s funeral and repatriation. We need to raise 15,000 by tomorrow, May 31st, in order to be able to afford them in Portugal and the Kingdom. United. “

Donations can be made to raise funds for Andy here

