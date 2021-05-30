Premier Lee to talk about plans to keep Covid-19 under control during reopening, Policy News and Top Stories





Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address Singaporeans on the country’s approach to treating Covid-19 and keeping the virus under control, in a broadcast at 4pm today. The number of new community cases has stabilized over the past two weeks and tight measures to keep Singaporeans safe are working, he said yesterday in a Facebook post announcing his speech. “Thank you for staying home and sticking to the instructions,” he said. “I intend to share with you how we plan to keep Covid-19 under control as it progressively reopens. Solution: testing, contact tracking and vaccination, all faster and more. Also: How will the new normal be ? “ Prime Minister Lee’s post comes amid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks, which has since stabilized. The increase in cases has seen Singapore impose its strictest restraint on social gatherings and public activities since last year’s break-up period. Dinner in restaurants and shopping malls is no longer allowed and gatherings should be limited to two people, among other measures placed under the current phase two (added alarm). Employers must also make the default arrangement work from home. The restrictions, effective from May 16, are expected to be in effect until at least June 13. The current period of increased alertness was sparked by an increasing number of infections that have been partially fueled by more contagious variants of the coronavirus. After registering some or no locally transmitted Covid-19 cases per month, Singapore saw the infections begin to grow in late April, with fast-growing groups appearing in places such as Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Changi Airport. Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported 25 new Covid-19 cases, containing 19 locally transmitted and six imported. Of the community cases, five are not currently related to previous cases. This brings the total number of Covid-19 in all-time Singapore to 62,028. The deteriorating Covid-19 situation came as Singapore was preparing to open up its economy further and host events such as the annual defense and security summit of the Shangri-La Dialogue in June and the World Economic Forum in August. Both events have been canceled. Singapore has also withdrawn as host of two AFC Cup group football matches, and a travel bubble with Hong Kong has been pushed. Last Friday, the Government announced a $ 800 million package of support measures to help companies and individuals move through this period, including increased pay subsidies under the Job Support Scheme and rental incentives for small businesses and groups. non-profit. Follow Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s speech and live coverage of the Straits Times at 4pm today on our website, Facebook page and YouTube page. Prime Minister Lee’s speech will also be available on his Facebook page and Mediacorp channels. Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who is co-chair of the multi-ministerial task force for Covid-19 – which will also hold a press conference today – said on Friday that recent restrictions have had an effect on controlling the spread of the virus. and he did not expect new restrictions to be introduced. Over 2.1 million people in Singapore have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, with over 1.6 million having had the full two-dose regimen. Prime Minister Lee last gave a national broadcast on the Covid-19 situation last December, before Singapore moved into the third phase, and easing restrictions and capacity limits.







