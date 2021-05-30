S’porean, 95, dies of Covid-19; new batch in Sengkang with 7 cases, Singapore News & Top Stories

A 95-year-old man from Singapore died yesterday from the complications of Covid-19.
She was confirmed to have the virus on May 17 when she was held at Changi General Hospital for an unrelated medical condition, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said yesterday.
She was not vaccinated and had a history of cancer, hypertension and hypothyroidism, where the thyroid does not produce enough hormones.
Changi General Hospital has contacted her family and is providing assistance to them, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, five of the 19 community cases yesterday were related to a new group at NTUC Foodfare at 308 Anchorvale Road in Sengkang.
Investigations indicate possible ongoing transmission in the café.
The coffee shop closed to the public yesterday and will reopen on June 13, to break any possible transmission chain and for deep cleaning, the MoH said.
The ministry will provide free Covid-19 testing to people who visited the coffee shop from May 13 to May 30, to “mitigate in advance the potential risk of wider, undetected community transmission.”
They are advised to monitor their health closely for two weeks from their visit and are encouraged to visit a regional screening center or a Swab and Send Home (Sash) Public Health Readiness Clinic for a free Covid-19 test.
There are now seven cases in the group.
A 21-year-old Vietnamese man who works as a kitchen assistant at the Rice Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delight Rice noodle stall in the cafe was among five new cases linked to the group yesterday.
He is a home contact of several other cases in the group.
His colleague, a 27-year-old Malaysian, who is also a home contact of other cases in the group, also came out positive. He developed a loss of taste on Friday but did not seek medical attention.
He was quarantined on Saturday after being identified as a house contact in case 63,853 – a 33-year-old Malaysian man working as a kitchen assistant at Hua Zai Eating House.
The 27-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, and he suffered a cough the same day.
Two of the new cases are men’s home contacts and they work as kitchen helpers at Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delights at 21, 51 Hougang Street.
The remaining case is a 29-year-old chef at Rice Garden at 308, Anchorvale Road. He is a close contact of two of the men.
He developed a cough and fever on Friday and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic that day, where he was tested for Covid-19. His test came back positive the next day.
The MoH also announced another group – linked to a 67-year-old Singaporean man who is retired and confirmed to have Covid-19 last Wednesday.
The three new cases in the group are all the husband’s domestic contacts.
There are now 39 open groups.
There were also five unrelated community issues yesterday, as well as six imported cases which were placed on the home stay notice upon arrival in Singapore, the MoH said. Five of the imported cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.
No new cases were reported from workers’ dormitories.
Overall, the number of new cases in the community has dropped to 136 over the past week, from 182 two weeks ago. Unrelated cases in the community have also dropped to 25, from 39 for the same period.
Updating cases
New cases: 25
In the community: 19 (5 unrelated)
In dormitories: 0
Imported: 6
New community cases over the past week: 136 (25 unrelated)
Active cases: 561
In hospitals: 222 (3 in ICU)
In community settings: 339
Deaths: 33
Total downloaded: 61,419
Downloaded yesterday: 11
TOTAL CASES: 62,028
