Sri Lanka to sue shipowners registered in S’pore over marine pollution, South Asia News & Top Stories





NEGOMBO (Sri Lanka) Sri Lankan authorities yesterday said they would sue the owners of a Singapore-registered transport carrier that burned for 11 days off the island’s west coast and caused some of the worst marine pollution ever. Police said a criminal investigation had also been launched into the blazes aboard the MV X-Press Pearl, which contained 25 tonnes of nitric acid and a large quantity of plastic raw materials. The intense fire, which is still burning in the back of the 186m ship, has destroyed much of the cargo, some of which also fell into the Indian Ocean. Tons of microplastic granules have flooded the famous beaches of the Asian country, forcing a ban on fishing and causing fears of ecological destruction. Sri Lanka (Mepa) Maritime Environment Protection Authority said it met with Attorney General Sanjaya Rajaratnam yesterday to plan legal action against the ship’s owners, crew, and insurers. The mayor of Mepa, Dharshani Lahandapura said she had not yet made an environmental damage assessment, but she believed it was “the worst marine pollution” Sri Lanka has ever suffered. Sri Lankan Navy Chief Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, who was also in talks yesterday with the island’s chief prosecutor, said the fire is now under control. “It will take a few more days to completely extinguish the fire,” he said, adding that his assessment was that there was no risk of the ship wrecking. But he ruled out withdrawing from Sri Lankan waters until the fire was completely extinguished and experts examined the ship for any structural weaknesses. International rescue firm SMIT is leading the firefighting efforts and is being assisted by the Sri Lankan Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. The three-month-old ship was heading to Colombo from Gujarat, India. She had previously visited Qatar and Dubai and had to go to Malaysia and Singapore after calling in Colombo. The crew of 25 members, who have already been evacuated from the ship, will be questioned today, police said. Authorities said last week they believed the fire was caused by a nitric acid leak of which the crew had been aware since May 11th. The ship’s owners, the X-Press Feeders, said the ship’s hull remained intact and there was no damage to its fuel tanks. FRANC MEDIA AGENCY







