Moose Jaw police react to OD medication overload over the weekend; concern over contaminated or compromised medicine





The Moose Jaw Police Service responded to three overdoses within a 12-hour period. Photo by Evan Radford / Regina Leader-Post

Content of the article Moose Jaw Police Service responded to three overdoses within a 12-hour period, during which time an adult male died and two were resuscitated with the help of EMS and Naloxone. Police are concerned about the possibility of a contaminated or compromised drug and, in a press release, reminded the public of the following: Anyone can risk an overdose. Do not use alone. If you are a drug user, or know drug users, get help. Do not let addiction make decisions and plans that could lead to an almost fatal or fatal overdose. Connect with health resources. Learn the signs of opioid overdose (these may include: difficulty walking, talking or staying awake; blue lips or nails; notes pupils, cold and soft skin, dizziness or confusion; extreme drowsiness; choking sounds , wheezing or snoring; slow or weak breathing; inability to wake up even when shaking or screaming). Police also point out that the Good Samaritan Overdose Law will protect anyone experiencing a drug overdose from charges of possessing a controlled substance. This is also true for anyone present while someone else is experiencing an overdose. Do not hesitate to call 9-1-1, the news release added, in an overdose situation. Learn more about the Good Samaritan Act in Overdose at https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/s

