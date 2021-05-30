At least 88 politicians have been killed in Mexico since September





Political violence destroys every election season here and the period until the June 6 midterm elections has been no different. But this year has been particularly awful, even for a place more used than most.

They are part of a group of at least 565 politicians or candidates who have been targeted by some kind of crime, according to the firm.

The Mexican government says this year’s midterm elections will be the biggest elections ever. By the time the polls close on June 6, they could be even more deadly.

Candidates continue to be killed Abel Murrieta was handing out campaign leaflets in the middle of the day two weeks ago, along a busy street in Cajeme, the municipality where he was running for office. The former prosecutor in the northern state of Sonora was with supporters when police say two men in a vehicle shot her, shooting her 10 times. As a candidate, he repeatedly said that the fight against crime was his number one issue. “Enough with the drugs that steal our children and destroy our families. I am a man of the law. I will put the law. My hand is not shaking. I am not afraid,” Murrieta said in his latest ad-recorded campaign. the day before his murder. Social media footage showed Murrieta lying motionless after the shooting in a white shirt with bloody buttons as a supporter waved his party flag nearby, a hand on her chest. A second video shot later showed him being placed on a stretcher and in an ambulance. Authorities say he was deliberately targeted although they do not know by whom. An investigation is underway. Murietta was a high-profile figure, known for his open views on crime. As a private lawyer, he was also a representative of the LeBaron family, a family with dual U.S.-Mexico citizenship that lost nine of its members when they were killed by suspected cartel members in late 2019. On Tuesday, another aspiring candidate was shot dead during a campaign event. Alma Rosa Barragn was running for mayor in the town of Morolen in Guanajuato state, one of the most violent regions in the country. “If you want to accompany me, come listen to my proposals, come so we can coexist for a moment. Together, we can do better,” said a cheerful Barragn during a Facebook Live she narrated a few moments before her death. The Guanajuato Attorney General’s Office condemned the killing and an investigation is now under way. What is behind the violence? The motives behind the killings of so many candidates across the country are unclear, but the suspected drivers are organized crime and the fight for control of the territory. Mexican security expert Ana Maria Salazar believes that in many cases smaller criminal groups or larger drug cartels are targeting candidates who do not like to increase the promotion of their favorite candidate to office. And for these groups and cartels, territorial control is essential. “There are a lot of intimidations. It has to do with these organizations wanting to have a person [in office] this will clearly obey their needs and allow them to control the territory, “Salazar told CNN. This is about controlling the territory. “ It is also not unheard of for the politicians or candidates involved to link themselves to organized crime. These groups are either funding or promoting candidates – or threatening, intimidating and killing those they want out of the game, she added. “These criminal organizations have finally realized that having control over either the political parties or the political structures in your region actually allows you to use it to traffic and exercise territorial control much more easily in the last three years since Andrs “Manuel Lpez Obrador was elected,” Salazar said Lpez Obrador has taken a different approach to fighting organized crime since taking office, avoiding previous strategies to go to war with cartels. He favors addressing the long-term root causes of poverty as a way to provide alternatives to cartel membership, commonly referred to as “hugs, not bullets”. Salazar argues that the strategy is partly to blame for the killings, as it says it allows criminal groups de facto free reign and a “right to exist”. The Lpez Obrador administration has consistently said that its strategy needs more time for the results to be really felt. Government response – or lack thereof Critics have said for decades that the federal government is not doing enough to protect candidates, and the administration of President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador is no different. “It’s a difficult time for these campaigns,” President Obrador said recently during his daily news conference. “We will continue to protect them. The words “keep protecting them” will mean that the government is already effectively protecting the candidates, something that obviously is not the case. Critics say the government’s ineffective response is partly due to a lack of acceptance of the scope of the problem. The government’s own record of how many politicians or candidates have been killed, currently at just 14, is much lower than other estimates, including the consulting firm Etellekt. When asked why his government figures were much lower, the president would not disclose how his administration calculated their figures. It does not help that Mexico is a country where impunity reigns. Over 90 percent of all crimes are never solved. With less than two weeks until voters head to the polls, concerns about more candidate killings will only increase.

