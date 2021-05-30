Police release video of suspect in Mississauga shooting that killed one person, injured 4 others

Peel police have released video footage of a suspect surveillance in a gunshot wound that left a young man dead and four others injured in Mississauga on Saturday night.

The shooting took place inside a family-run restaurant on Glen Erin Drive on The Collegeway. Police were called to the scene around 7:20 p.m.

Police allege that the person who shot fired walked into the restaurant, opened fire on staff members and went outside. The owner, 56, his wife, 44, his two sons, 22 and 25, and a male employee, 58, were all shot.

The 25-year-old boy died at the scene. Medical aid services took the other four to the trauma centers for treatment and those currently listed in stable condition.

“Someone died last night. We want to make sure we find this person who shot this family and that employee,” Konst. Danny Marttini told reporters near the scene Sunday. “If anyone has information, we are asking them to contact us as soon as possible.”

Marttini said police believe the shooting was an isolated incident, but murder detectives are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting. She said the shooter fired multiple bullets at the restaurant, which is a small space.

“People can see the suspect before entering the institution and then leave the area. The description is minimal. You will see that the individual is completely covered … he is hooded and tight so he did it a little more complicated to identify, “she said.

LOOK | Video shows suspect in Mississauga shooting:

In the 18-second video, a man wearing a blue mask, a blue jacket with a hood over his head and gray jogging pants can be seen walking towards the glass doors with his hands in his pockets. Heturns his back to the doors for a while and appears on the other side. The video then shows the man running away.

Marttini said the video was taken from a nearby Domino’s Pizza.

Marttini said she did not know if officers had found the weapon used in the shooting and added that police have no information to suggest a vehicle was involved.

Police said anyone with any information, control panel camera or video footage is prompted to call Peel’s homicide and missing persons office at 905-453-2121, ext.3205.

Information can be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).