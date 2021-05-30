German health ministers to discuss fraud fines at coronavirus testing centers





BERLIN (Reuters) – German Health Minister Jens Spahn and his counterparts in 16 federal states will discuss control mechanisms for coronavirus test centers Monday morning following allegations of fraud, a ministry ministry spokesman said. Sunday. Photo Photo: German Health Minister Jens Spahn addresses a press conference to comment on the current situation amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), in Berlin, Germany May 21, 2021. Stefanie Loos / Pool via REUTERS Since allegations of fraud at several providers became public earlier this week and Spahn said on Saturday there would be stricter checks, a debate has begun over how to check test centers and who should be in charge. “Where fraud occurs, everyone should know that it can be severely punished,” Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht told ARD. This message must also be sent by the state, that such controls will be implemented and then the appropriate legal consequences will come. Spahn wants to involve local health departments and tax authorities in the checks. Most people have a very different respect for the tax office than they do for the health authority, he told ARD. Germany offers its citizens at least one free coronavirus test per week, with some federal states offering one free test per day. The state pays 18 euros ($ 22) for the test. As a result, private testing centers have been set up en masse in recent weeks. Several coronavirus testing centers have charged for more tests than they performed, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung and ARD dailies reported this week. Green parliamentary faction leader Katrin Goering-Eckardt said the fraud reports had contributed to a further loss of confidence. We need a much better management in general again, to regain confidence in politics, in democracy. The number of new coronavirus cases in Germany has dropped further this weekend. The Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases reported an increase of 3,852 cases on Sunday, 2,862 less than a week ago. So far, Germany has seen 3.68 million cases and the death toll is 88,406. About 42% of its population has been given at least one first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 17% have had a second dose. About 90% of adults ready to be vaccinated will be able to get a stroke by mid-July, Spahn said, adding that by the end of August, children over the age of 12 can also be vaccinated. Additional reproduction by Klaus Lauer; Edited by Angus MacSwan and Daniel Wallis

