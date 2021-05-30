International
Canterbury residents evacuated from homes as floods rage on New Zealand’s South Island
A 100-year-old flood that hit New Zealand’s South Island has forced hundreds of Canterbury residents to evacuate their homes.
Up to 400 mm of rain recorded in all the Upper areas of Opih, Waihi, Kakahu and Geraldine, has caused river eruptions and forced mass evacuations.
Another 80mm to 100mm is expected to fall on Monday.
The rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding, New Zealand meteorological service MetService said.
Mass evacuations are taking place with torrential rain set to continue until late Monday as more rivers near capacity.
Authorities only held our breath overnight, according to Canterbury Civil Defense Emergency Management Group controller Neville Reilly.
“Everything is going quite well, but we just do not have the opportunity to take chances,” he said on Monday.
There are a lot of unforeseen plans so that if something unclean has to happen, we are able to get people out and give them somewhere to go.
Thousands of homes remain at risk of flooding as massive rainfall raises water levels overnight.
Just hours ago, MetService had issued a rare red warning – given only for extreme weather events – of heavy rain.
This is only the second red warning issued by MetService and will be a significant weather event, the service said.
If the Ashburton River breaks its banks, half of Ashburton – a city of 35,000 people – will be forced to evacuate, according to Mayor Neil Brown.
Residents have already begun to evacuate themselves as fears of flooded rivers breaking the shores continue to grow.
Brown said about 60 people had already left the Ashburton area overnight.
Weve lost three bridges at this stage – they were aware, he told Newstalk ZB on Monday.
The Royal Force New Zealand Air NH90 helicopter is tasked with rescuing people from the floods as the entire region was declared in a state of emergency.
A man was rescued from a tree surrounded by flood waters on Sunday evening, while an elderly couple trapped on the roof of a car were rescued shortly afterwards.
Soldiers, trucks and medical equipment have been sent by the New Zealand Defense Force to help local authorities deal with the floods.
Official updates
The pages below contain flood updates for Canterbury areas, including emergency notices, road closures, river flow, flood warnings, and locations for more information:
