Exiled crowd leader in Turkey opens Pandora’s new box with Syria claims

AMMAN: Nearly a third of refugees eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Jordan have received their first dose, according to the UN refugee agency.
The UNHCR said 13,455 of the 47,000 people living in Jordan camps who were eligible for the strikes had now received at least one dose.
UNHCR Jordan said in a statement to Arab News that, excluding children under 18 and pregnant women from the inoculation campaign, 47,000 of the 120,000 living in the Zaatari, Azraq and Emirati-Jordanian camps were eligible to register and receive the strokes.
He said 1,558 refugees were vaccinated on May 25 at the extensive Zaatari camp on Jordan’s border with Syria. Two vaccination centers operate in the camp, which is home to some 80,000 Syrian refugees.
He added that another vaccination center was operating in the Azraq refugee camp, which is home to some 37,000 Syrian refugees.
Located about 100 kilometers east of Amman, Azraq was established in 2014 as the Zaatari camp began to run out of space.
According to the UNHCR, more than 20,000 refugees are currently registered on the government platform and are awaiting their vaccination appointment.
UNHCR Jordan and partners are currently focusing on raising awareness among the remaining population about the benefits of getting the vaccine and encouraging them to register, the agency said.
Vaccination of Syrian refugees in two UNHCR-operated camps is part of a wider refugee inoculation that began days after Jordan’s nationwide campaign on January 13th.
Mohammad Hawari, UNHCR spokesman in Jordan, told Arab News in early February that Jordan was the first country in the world to include refugees in its COVID-19 vaccination machine across the country. The Zaatari vaccination center is also the first in the world in a UN-administered refugee camp, he added.
The agency said refugees living outside the camps in urban areas and cities in Jordan had received their UNHCR-independent shots directed at their local vaccination centers when they received an appointment.
Hawari said on Saturday that all vaccines were administered through the Ministry of Health, which provided the agency with fair and equal access to the vaccines the government brought to the country. He added that the blows given to the refugees were the Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines.
The success of the vaccination campaign is closely linked to the government’s decision to include all persons in Jordanian territory, nationals and refugees, said UNHCR Jordan’s representative Dominik Bartsch. But we can not stop here. We need to advance the momentum created so far to ensure that all eligible refugees are vaccinated. Our goal is to leave no one behind – no one is safe until everyone is safe.
The government has said that everyone living on Jordanian soil, including refugees and asylum seekers, is entitled to the free vaccine. It plans to immunize 20 percent of its 10 million population by the end of 2021.
The inclusion of refugees within the COVID-19 national response plan and vaccination campaign has once again highlighted the generosity Jordan has shown in hosting a large number of refugees, the agency said. UNHCR Jordan continues to work closely with the health ministry to ensure that refugees receive the vaccine relative to the local population.
About 10 percent of the Jordanian population are refugees, according to the UNHCR.
Among them are 655,000 Syrians, 67,000 Iraqis, 15,000 Yemenis, 6,000 Sudanese and 2,500 refugees from 52 other nations. More than 80 percent of them live outside refugee camps, in cities and towns.
This year, UNHCR Jordan is calling for $ 370 million to help refugees meet the additional challenges posed by the pandemic.
The government has previously announced that more COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in the country under agreements made with manufacturers and the global COVAX initiative.
In its latest update on May 27, the Jordanian National Center for Security and Crisis Management said 1.39 million people had taken their first dose while 490,562 people had taken the second.
The total number of people registered on the government platform to be vaccinated is 2,305,248.
