The US spied on Merkel, the European allies with the Danish aid media

COPENHAGEN The US spied on Europe’s top politicians, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, from 2012 to 2014 with the help of Danish intelligence, Danish and European media reported on Sunday.

Danish public broadcaster Danmarks Radio (DR) said the US National Security Agency (NSA) had eavesdropped on Danish internet cables to spy on senior politicians and high-ranking officials in Germany, Sweden, Norway and France.

The NSA had taken advantage of a surveillance collaboration with Denmark’s military intelligence unit FE to do so, she said.

The Danish Ministry of Defense has not responded to VET requests for comment.

Defense Minister Trine Bramsen, who took over the defense portfolio in June 2019, was informed of the spying in August 2020, according to DR.

She told the broadcaster that “systematic wiretapping of close allies is unacceptable.”

DR leaked the information following an investigation led by Swedish broadcaster SVT, Norway’s NRK, Germany’s NDR, WDR and France’s Suddeutsche Zeitung and Le Monde.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, then-Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and then-opposition leader Peer Steinbruck were among those the NSA had spied on, DR said.

The NSA was able to use SMS text messaging, phone calls and internet traffic including searches, chats and messaging services, DR said.

The espionage was detailed in a secret, internal report of the FE working group, codenamed “Operation Dunhammer” and presented to senior FE management in May 2015, DR said.

DR said her information came from nine different sources who had access to the FE classified information and said their findings were independently confirmed by several sources.

Neither the FE nor the then FE director Lars Findsen have yet commented on the findings.

U.S. espionage, if confirmed, was continuing during and after the 2013 Snowden affair, which erupted when former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden revealed that the U.S. government was spying on its citizens and its allies.

In November 2020, DR announced that the US had used Danish cables to spy on the Danish and European defense industries from 2012 to 2015.

