Brazil hit the bottom. But Maybe Not Bolsonaro.

After being rocked by the Covid-19 pandemic, Brazil has reached the bottom. Since I pulled the May 4 article here that the market was strong in Brazil, iShares MSCI Brazil is over 10%, beating the S&P 500, MSCI Emerging Markets and China, where the virus first started and wiped out one of its most important suppliers of goods.

During the same period, Petrobras has grown over 23%. JP Morgan went from a neutral weight recommendation to overweight on Friday, and that had PBR close to 6.5% higher.

TS Lombard analysts say the current is returning to Brazil.

Brazil and Petrobras beating the market.

Economic recovery is being driven by consumer demand and a commodity export boom as economies lead, led by China and the US

Although a dramatic worsening of the pandemic weighed on the first-quarter recovery for Brazil, we expect GDP numbers to be reported on Tuesday to show a slight increase, says analyst and managing director of TS Lombard Brazil for research in Brazil , Elizabeth Johnson.

Johnson says domestic demand is ripe for a return to the second quarter thanks to stimulus payments, which resumed in April and will continue until at least July.

As a macro investment story, demand for Brazilian goods has skyrocketed again thanks to China. Exports there have increased by 44.7% in the first four months of the year compared to 2019. A record total export of $ 27.6 billion means that Brazil will have a trade surplus of $ 18.3 billion. This is mainly thanks to soy, beef and everything found on a Brazilian farm.

The Brazilians took the wind in their backs.

President Jair Bolsonaro, much less.

The left Brazilians get a shot in the arm

The exact same story is being played in Brazil as it is being played in the US with Trump. Bolsonaro thought the virus was just a small flu (he caught it and survived, like Trump) and was not good at vaccination programs (though Trump was), so in the mind of some masked left-wing double protesters he committed genocide.

With more than half of his tenure in office, it has become increasingly clear that Bolsonaro does not have many of the characteristics of a leader, Johnson says. Under normal circumstances, he may have been able to get confused during his first term in office and withdraw re-election, but the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic have revealed his limitations.

Bolsonaro, like Trump, was under attack from the local and international press from day one with the same barrage of personal attacks racism, xenophobia, heartless misogyny. The pandemic did him no favors. Lancet actually called for his blame, an example of how the pandemic was politicized.

bag numbers are being stored, says Kevin Ivers, vice president of the DCI Group in Washington. Those who want him to be blamed are close to 50%. If it goes above 50% for a steady period this year, it may not last for the election.

In response, Bolsonaro turned to his populist book of games in an attempt to shake up his base. But his response to the pandemic means he has lost the support of moderate Brazilians and is on track to become the first president in modern Brazilian history not to be re-elected unless the economy thrives and the virus is a thought subsequent by the end of the years. It is, without a doubt, his only chance.

However, it is too early for the market to think about the 2022 elections. However, groups of political activists and global donors are taking action.

Enter the usual suspects Wall Street will recognize: former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. He is always at the top of almost every poll all the time, as it is now.

Lula is not as powerful as he once was, but he is doing an EU tour to talk about how awful Bolsonaro is. Just like selling the European elite for as much as Trump was in the closet, this is an easy sale for Lula.

I think only a few progressive donors of European billionaires are really listening; the same kind that wanted Trump to leave would like to see Bolsonaro disappear too. Be curious which groups are waiting for new international donor cash flows. But that’s over my paycheck right now.

For Lula, a recent decision by the Supreme Court to overturn his convictions for corruption in the Petrobras Car Wash scandal has set the table for him to run against Bolsonaro.

He is falling in love with the center and the same characters he met in the early 2000s when he included victory in an anti-IMF, anti-Davos agenda. Now the Davos Universe mainly supports Lula.

Here is my prediction for 2022. Save this blog post.

Judging by the size of the anti-Bolsonaro protests this weekend, at this time next summer I doubt the Brazilian version of Black Lives Matter and Antifa will burn things in the cities of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Maybe something will cause it, like a murder in one poor neighborhood somewhere Or maybe it will just be part of the organized chaos that is likely to erupt next year at this time as a means of painting Bolsonaro’s pandemic failures because he is a careless, racist. Like Trump, if the protests lasted all winter and in the spring election, I would pile that many apolitical Brazilians would vote him out of office instead of risking more protests.

I could be wrong. I am looking at this through a lens of Brazil-politics-imitates-America-politics politics. Given the global nature of political strategy and political responses to viruses, both real and political, I assume the same inoculation strategy will be used.

Lula would support the mass protests and his party would use them to their advantage.

Wall Street is tall Brazil

The market would only worry a little about a Lula win anyway, considering how good they were with Lula for 8 years in the 2000s and would be good again. This is especially true if the market is setting prices in another super-cycle of commodities.

The biggest problem may be how close Lula brings Brazil to China. This would be against US interests and would make Brazil increasingly dependent on China. Beijing would like to capture Brazil and use it as an ideological wedge against the US model.

I do not see Lula joining Washington in criticizing Beijing.

Brazil’s economy will have a better year. Thanks to a new commodity market, some investment firms are becoming overweight.

I am not sold to Brazilians who want to turn the clock and bring Lula back. Elections are not in the mind anyway.

The only way he can have a clear kick to win a second round is if he is one-on-one with Bolsonaro, says Ivers.

Datafolha’s latest poll suggests that if three of the broad fields of alternative / centrist candidates come together after one candidate, that candidate could remove Bolsonaro from a second round anyway. Then one of them went head to head with Lula. Either way, Bolsonaro looks close to the dead at the moment, Ivers says.