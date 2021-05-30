The Saudi minister receives the new ambassador of the United Arab Emirates

JEDDAH: The number of displaced people has doubled in the last decade, from 41 million to 80 million, and with this ever-increasing demand, support is always needed.

In the middle of the year, the most vulnerable worlds face an even greater challenge with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing their already stressful displacement, making it harder to find jobs and protect themselves and their families. from coronavirus and other hazards.

Calls for greater global solidarity to deal with the growing crisis have not fallen on deaf ears. Informed by Islamic teachings and culture, Saudi Arabia has played a historic role in assisting those in need not only internally but also abroad, partnering with global initiatives and relevant bodies to provide assistance.

The regional representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in the Gulf Cooperation Council, Khaled Khalifa, told Arab News that through innovative solutions, and collaborative and unified efforts with international and regional partners, the situation could be improved but we can not do alone.

The Saudi government is a strategic partner of UNHCR. We were hosted in Saudi Arabia, we had a regional office for the last 30 years covering six GCC countries, Khalifa said. Contributions from the Saudi government have exceeded $ 300 million over the past 10 years.

Saudi Arabia’s support for refugees goes back decades. Has been a major donor to refugee assistance programs, supporting UNHCR programs and responding to emergencies while assisting long-term development programs and initiatives. More than $ 300 million has been donated over the course of 10 years and with the help of the Salman Humanitarian Aid and Royal Aid Center (KSRelief), agencies were able to provide assistance and commissions.

Other important contributors include the Saudi Development Fund, which has donated more than $ 65 million since the fundraiser in 2010, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior.

According to the UNHCR, by the end of 2020 there were more than 80 million refugees and internally displaced persons (45%) 45.7 million IDPs, 26.3 million refugees, 4.2 million asylum seekers, and 3.6 million Venezuelans displaced abroad. This number is increasing due to internal conflicts.

We cannot meet the challenges of increasing the number of displaced people worldwide alone, which amounts to 1 percent of the global population. I call on partners from the public and private sectors for their support, Khalifa said. We need as much support as we can get to respond to the heavy workloads we have and to respond to the needs of the displaced. We need innovative solutions more than ever.

With the help of NGOs, the public and private sectors, more than 17,000 UNHCR aid workers can provide assistance to beneficiaries quickly, improving the accuracy of the data collected and the management of recipient information. But with the pressure created by the ever-increasing number of refugees and displaced people, the onset of the pandemic added to the challenge.

The fate of refugees and displaced people depends on a thread as their health continues to be the subject of close discussion and monitoring a year after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 170 million people worldwide and has caused more than 3.5 million deaths.

On average, and due to the prolonged nature of displacement, people spend 17 to 25 years in displacement. Some refugees have been displaced for more than four decades; there are Afghan refugees living in Pakistan and Iran, Palestinian refugees in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and the occupied territory, Somali refugees in Kenya. Most refugees are found in developing countries.

A total of 86 percent of refugees and IDPs are expected in developing countries, 67 percent of which come from just five countries, with Syrians topping the list with 6.6 million.

As the Syrian conflict enters its 11th year, by 2015 Saudi Arabia had expected more than 2.5 million Syrians. As one of the largest providers of aid to the Syrian people and to guarantee their dignity and security, the Kingdom does not recognize them as refugees. Syrians in the Kingdom have been granted legal residence status, free health care and they attend schools and universities and participate in the labor market.

More than 100,000 Syrian students have been admitted to the public school system. This was mandated by a royal decree in 2012 instructing public schools to accept them.

Despite the importance of education, in many parts of the world children cannot have an education unless they are legal residents. Many of the children under our mandate are separated or unaccompanied minors. While we do our best to take care of their needs, including providing them with psychosocial support, this is not enough. They need access to education and psychosocial support and more. Education is a right, and sometimes it is a metric to save lives, Khalifa said.

One of UNHCR’s greatest successes is its Zakat Refugee Fund, and although Khalifa has more than 20 years of experience in aid and development, he has led the activities of Islamic philanthropic agents around the world.

Zakat, a form of charity or tax collected by Muslims whose wealth is or above a certain threshold, is called upon to donate a portion of that wealth, received from specific sources such as savings, shares, and other assets. The Refugee Zakat Fund goes to support the UNHCRs cash assistance program: 100 percent of grades are provided to refugee families who meet basic needs that include food, shelter, water and medicine.

If you pay a thousand dollars, for example, we will pay $ 100 to ensure the amount is received in full. This is an opportunity for zakat donors to maximize the impact of their contributions. “As far as I know, this is the only program where United Nations partners with individual donors around the world and cover overall fees to maximize the impact of the program,” Khalifa said.

According to Khalifa, more than 1 million beneficiaries in eight countries have benefited from donations in 2019.

In 2020, it increased by 12.5 percent, benefiting 2.1 million refugees and IDPs in need of assistance in 13 countries.

Financial aid money distribution is the best way to protect the dignity of refugees and displaced persons by allowing them to decide their own needs, and who better to do so than they do. For some it may be food, for others it may be an emergency operation, or school fees. Distributing money to people protects their dignity and at the same time generates movement in the local market; is an immediate way to make a difference, Khalifa said.

Thanks to donations and contributions we see a real difference in people’s lives and success stories from time to time. However, until many countries including Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan achieve a peaceful state and until the root causes are addressed, we will continue to see the refugee war. There is hope but it will take time, he said.