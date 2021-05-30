The convict refuses parole, says the prison safer than outside in the pandemic





Ashish Kumar, who is serving a six-year sentence at Meerut Prison, has refused to be released on parole, saying he felt safer in the barracks instead of getting out of the Covid-19 pandemic. “We had sent the request to the government for approval. We have taken the nap, which means Ashish Kumar will stay in jail until his sentence is completed, Meerut Jail Super BP Pandey told Indian Express. Following directives from the state government, 43 convicted inmates held at Meerut Prison were selected to be released on special eight-week bail. With the exception of Ashish Kumar, all 42 others accepted parole and were released from prison. Ashish was arrested by Ghaziabad in 2015 for driving his wife to commit suicide. He worked as a teacher. “In addition to the 42 convicted prisoners, 326 companies have also been released from Meerut Prison on parole to deconstruct the barracks in view of the pandemic,” Pandey said. According to a PTI report, 21 inmates at nine UP prisons have written to authorities saying they do not want parole as being in prison is “safer and healthier” for them during the Covid pandemic. Prisoners who have made such a request have been placed in Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur and Lucknow prisons, Director General of Prisons Administration Anand Kumar said on Sunday. The reason is that if they get 90 days probation, then that will be added to the sentence, he said. Parole is a temporary suspension of the sentence. The other prevailing reason they give is that if they go out, they will not receive the food and other health care facilities they receive in prisons. Prisoners say health checks are done regularly in prisons. They get food on time, are safe and healthy in prisons. “Prisoners say that once they get out of prison, they will have to fight to make a living,” Kumar said. There are four such requests from Lucknow Prison, three from Ghaziabad and two from Maharajganj Prison. Considering an “unprecedented increase” in Covid-19 cases in the country, the Supreme Court on May 8 approved prison decongestion guidelines and immediately ordered the release of all those prisoners who were granted parole or parole in passed in function of the pandemic. While a total of 2,256 prisoners were released by the Uttar Pradesh government on special condition last year during the first wave of the pandemic, this year the state government has also decided to release 2,456 prisoners. With input from PTI

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos