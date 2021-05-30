Pakistani PM: Relations with India would be a betrayal of Kashmir | India News





Prime Minister Khan said normalizing ties with India would mean ignoring the Kashmir war.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out the possibility of normalizing relations with India, saying such an action would be a betrayal of Kashmir. In a live Q and One hearing with the public on Sunday, Khan claimed that re-establishing ties with its eastern neighbor would ignore their entire fight [Kashmiris] and more than 100,000 Kashmiri martyrs. “I tried, from the first day after coming to power, to have relations with India and the Kashmir issue to be resolved through dialogue,” he said, adding that if Pakistan normalizes relations with India now, it will commit a betrayal. great towards the people of Kashmir. There is no doubt that our trade will improve, but all their blood will be digested, so this cannot happen. This cannot happen when our trade improves [the cost of] their blood, he said. Stalled talks could only resume if New Delhi reverses the removal of the long-held semi-autonomous status of Indian-administered Kashmir, he said. The Indian government led by Narendra Modi revoked Article 370 and other similar provisions of its Constitution on 5 August 2019. Moreover, it was also divided into two federally administered territories. Simultaneously, it blocked the region, detained thousands of people, imposed movement restrictions and implemented a communication cut-off. Islamabad, on the other hand, suspended trade ties and cut diplomatic relations with New Delhi. On Friday, the president of the United Nations General Assembly said that the nuclear-armed nations should refrain from taking any step that would change the status of the disputed Himalayan region. India and Pakistan have waged three wars since their independence from British rule in 1947, with relations often strained between the two neighbors. Both India and Pakistan claim Kashmir in full, but govern separate parts of it. Melt in relationship Earlier this year, reports emerged that senior intelligence officials of the two nuclear-armed neighbors met in the UAE in January this year in a bid to stem rising tensions between the two sides. Last month, the UAE envoy to Washington, Yousef al-Otaiba, confirmed that the Gulf state was mediating between India and Pakistan to help nuclear-armed nuclear rivals achieve a healthy and functioning relationship. In February, Indian and Pakistani armies announced a sudden and rare reconfirmation of a 2003 ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border separating the Kashmir region. Days later, the head of Pakistan’s powerful army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, called on the two archivists to bury the past and move towards co-operation. Last month, Khan and Modi exchanged letters calling for peaceful and cordial relations between the two neighbors.







