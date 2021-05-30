World Superbike: Race Two Results From Estoril (Updated) – World Roadracing Magazine

Editorial note: Use the scroll and zoom tools in the lower left corner of the PDF viewer to get a better view of all the results.

Race WSBK Two Results

WSBK points after R2

More from a press release issued by the Dorna WorldSBK Press Office:

Rea fights again for Race 2 victory as Redding drops from second in the Estoril thriller

Sensational Race 2 in Estoril with drama all the time as Rea avoids the chaos around him to get his 103rd WorldSBK victory

The final round of the Gaerne Estoril Round was full of drama, excitement and tension as Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) claimed his second victory of the weekend after rival Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing Ducati) dropped from second place.

The race started with Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK) giving a double Long Lap fine for a jump start, while Redding was able to take the leapon to the rest of the field in the run in Turn 1 while he was the Reigning Champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) lost ground when Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing Ducati) forced the British rider into Turn 4.

This allowed Rinaldi to move into second place, behind his team-mate Redding, and the young Italian had a look at his team-mate in Turn 1, he withdrew from the move. It meant he lost time to American Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) before the American lost control of his Yamaha YZF R1 at Turn 6 and contacted the Italian; forcing both to withdraw from the race on the second lap.

With Razgatlioglu’s penalties served, this allowed Rea to close in on Redding as the 21-lap race reached halfway through the doubles race on different tires; Rea once again in SC0 and Redding trying to finish the race on the SCX tire as he did on Saturday when he won in race 1.

In the 14th lap, Rea tried to make his first move in Turn 1, but, despite the fast-flowing advantage, with Redding just holding it. Rea moved slightly forward in Turn 1 before Redding used the cut move to stay ahead. Redding then developed heavily in Turn 3, allowing Rea to retreat forward, before Redding lost the front of his Ducati Panigale V4 R in Turn 4, forcing the British rider to crash into the line.

The Reddings clash allowed Chaz Davies (Team GoEleven) to close with long-time rival Rea in the closing stages of the race although Rea was able to hold on to claim his second victory in the Estoril Round and fourth in 2021, with Davies in tribune for the first time in 2021. Razgatlioglu recovered from his double Long Lap Penalty penalty to seek his third weekend podium.

Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) came home in fourth place in race 2 as his strong start to the season continued, finishing 1.6 seconds away from Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK) in fifth; the Italian achieving his best result at WorldSBK so far in his debut season. Michael van der Mark (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) claimed sixth place in his BMW; three of the four BMW M 1000 RR bikes finished within the top ten. Alvaro Bautista (HRC Team) fought back from the 18th in the ring again to claim seventh place, ahead of Tom Sykes (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK).

Eugene Laverty (RC Squadra Corse) was ninth with ten of his second finishes at the weekend and BMW third rider in the top ten. Moto2 World Champion 2014 Tito Rabat (Team Barni) claimed his tenth second finish at the top of the weekend with tenth while Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) equaled his best finish of the 2021 season with his 11th.

Team HRC Leon Haslam came in place in 12th place with his Honda car, finishing just ahead of Kohta Nozane (GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team).

Redding finished the race in 14th place in a row, but was given a six-second fine, the equivalent of two Long Paw Fines, for a quick start in Race 2, meaning he was ranked in the top spot. 16 behind Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) and Isaac Viales (Orelac Racing VerdNatura). Christophe Ponsson (Alstare Yamaha) and Loris Cresson (TPR Team Pedercini Racing) finished the classification race 17th and 18th.

Aside from Gerloff and Rinaldi from their collision at Lap 2, there was only one other retiree from racing Jonas Folger (Bonovo MGM Action) retiring in the early stages of the race with a technical problem with his BMW M 1000 RR. Samuele Cavalieri (TPR Pedercini Racing Team) retired in the 17th lap of the 21-lap race.

P1 Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK)

Tracks is a really difficult track. We just have to see where we were last year and where the other Kawasakis have been. I can not credit my team enough. Every decision we made this weekend was the right one, in a positive way, because on Friday we were really fighting. Struggling to make the pace, struggling to make the pace, but if you were to say this on Friday, I would break my hand! Super happy. Of course, I was passing with Jason in my mind on the final laps of the race because motorsport can be so beautiful, but also so challenging. Still, sending a lot of strength to his family, his team and all his friends.

P2 Chaz Davies (GoEleven Team)

This was a fiercely fought podium, especially because yesterday we had a horrible Saturday with everything that happened. Weve continued to push away, we worked really hard last night, tried to extract more information from the data and tried to create a better package this morning. I want to say a big thank you to the GoEleven guys because they have been grafted really hard all winter and here we are, second round and on the podium. Undoubtedly, I am very happy to be there and I think today, these results are almost irrelevant to the tragedy that happened in Mugello, so my thoughts go to Jason Dupasquier and his family

P3 Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK)

I was really surprised today because I threw the start first, and I feel very sorry for my team because then I got two long lap penalties. I tried the whole session afterwards, but, even though I am on the podium, I am not happy because I was also surprised. We got good points for the Championship.